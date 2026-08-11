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Minnesota election results and live counts for August 2026 primary

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minnesotans headed to the polls Tuesday — or voted early — to have their say in the 2026 primary. 

It's a primary with plenty of storylines, including the governor's race, where Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to face either Lisa Demuth, Mike Lindell, or Kendall Qualls. The U.S. Senate nomination race between Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig is also very competitive. 

Check below for the latest Minnesota primary results as they come in. Here are results for Wisconsin races

Jump To: Governor | U.S. Senate | Congressional Districts | Constitutional Officers | State Senate | State House | Hennepin Co. Attorney | Judicial

Governor

U.S. Senate

Congressional Districts 1-8

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Auditor

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Hennepin County Attorney

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