What makes an RGB LED TV different, and where can you get one?

Get ready to watch movies and television with clarity like never before. That's how industry experts are describing the latest TV technology now on sale exclusively at Best Buy.

Right now, there's a new type of TV on display that Best Buy believes will stop you in your tracks as you marvel at the intense, vibrant colors.

What is an RGB LED TV? Good Question.

"The traditional LED TV that most likely you have in your home today uses a single white flashlight that shines through the screen. What gets the color on that screen is that single white light actually shines through filters that produce the color," said Blake Hampton, senior VP of merchandising.

For RGB LED TVs, the single white light is replaced with thousands of individual red, green and blue LEDs. Rather than relying on filters, the LEDs create the colors directly. That allows for a larger spectrum of colors, higher brightness and wider viewing area. Best Buy said RGB LED TVs "produce 76% of colors the human eye can see, unlocking richer, more accurate and lifelike images customers don't experience on current TVs."

To better understand how this impacts the TV landscape, we reached out to Paul Gagnon. He's the vice president of history analysis for the hardline sector at Circana, a research firm that tracks TV sales and trends.

"I've been an analyst and I've covered the TV industry for a couple of decades, so I've seen a lot of technology transitions. [RBG LED] is a pretty important one," Gagnon said. "Some people will trade off ultimate screen size just to get that better picture quality. This is a meaningful technology for those kinds of people who are really after the best of the best."

The most recent turning point in TV tech came in 2013 when OLED TVs hit the market, Hampton and Gagnon said. And while both agree that OLED is still considered top-of-the-line picture quality, RGB LED TVs can reach sizes OLED cannot. Where OLED typically maxes out at 83 inches, an RGB LED TV can reach 116 inches.

Size aside, customers visiting Best Buy's TV section are surrounded by high-quality screens. There's OLED, Neo QLED, UHD Ai and other smart-sounding abbreviations that all tout incredible viewing experiences.

How should customers navigate the maze of options that can feel or look similar?

Hampton acknowledged that while RGB LED is the newest technology, it might not be what customers want or need.

"Any TV at all price points, if you compare what you bought in 2020 to today, is going to be really, really good. And you're going to notice a difference," he said.

That's why Hampton advises people to visit stores to see the screens in person, comparing the quality alongside the pricing to find their preference. Talking with Best Buy's staff can also be helpful since 15,000 of them have been trained on the newest technology.

"There have been times in the past when an advanced feature, a premium feature, came to market that didn't get that level of education. And therefore, the consumer really didn't value it properly," said Gagnon.

He calls it a smart move by Best Buy to be the go-to place for customers to ask questions about the new tech. He also praised the manufacturers for partnering with Best Buy to ensure trained staff can better educate customers on their products, leading to a higher potential for sales.

"Online or in unassisted sales floors, that's difficult to do," Gagnon said.

Around 2010, the world gave 3D TVs a try. Then OLED hit the market. Today, it's RGB LED leading the way. What's the next innovation in TV technology down the road?

"I think we have a pretty good runway in terms of customers wanting larger screen sizes," said Hampton, adding that the average screen size sold is 65 inches. "As 98-inch TVs start to get to sharper price points, 115-inch starts to get the sharper price point, screen quality will always get better."

Gagnon said there's always new TV technologies on the horizon. One he witnessed recently is similar to what people see in arenas for sporting events or concerts.

"You see those big, bright LED billboard-type signage displays. There are smaller versions of those that are very good, but they're mostly used in commercial applications these days and they're very expensive," he said. "We might see that migrate to a mainstream price point over the next five to 10 years, but it's going to take some time."

Best Buy is the only US retailer carrying RGB LED TVs for the next year. The brands include Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Hisense.

Prices start at just over $1,000 for a 50-inch screen and run all the way up to $30,000 for the 116-inch screen. Hampton said most TVs in the 65–75-inch range will cost customers around $3,000-$4,000.

Best Buy is also running a special for those buying an RGB LED TV. Customers will get free delivery, installation and mounting. Staff will also haul away your old TV at no cost if you don't plan on moving it to another room in the house.