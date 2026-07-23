St. Paul authorizes $1 million for expanding shelters ahead of planned encampment closures

After officials in Minnesota's capital city announced they would shut down encampments for those experiencing homelessness, the City Council approved more than $1 million to expand capacity at local shelters.

The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday authorized a request from Mayor Kaohly Her to transfer $1.08 million to Ramsey County to add more beds to shelters ahead of Aug. 5, when the city plans to close an encampment at Pig's Eye Park. County commissioners plan to review the agreement at a board meeting on Tuesday.

"This is just one piece of the puzzle, and our financial partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving safety while advancing long-term solutions," Her said. "We are committed to addressing safety concerns at encampments and working alongside the County to connect community members with case management, housing resources, and other direct services that support lasting stability."

Officials announced earlier this month they were shifting their approach to the encampments, citing problems including fires, sexual assaults, thefts and two overdose deaths. The city said making the change before winter arrives gives people a better chance to transition into housing and support services.

After the Pig's Eye Park closure, further encampments will be removed on a rolling basis, officials said. The city and county plan to have outreach teams on the streets to inform residents about the closures and connect them with resources.

Wolf, a man living in the Pig's Eye Park encampment, told WCCO last month there's no simple fix for most of the homeless community.

"People are here, they come from all walks of life. A lot of them are here because they, unfortunately, when COVID hit, they lost their house and they lost their jobs. I, unfortunately, was one of them," Wolf said. "Mental health is a real thing. People do suffer from their illnesses. And what's really sad is that society doesn't view it as it is. They think it's, oh, they can just get help and they'll be better. That's not how it works. It does not work that way at all."