Uptown Art Fair supporting effort to revitalize Minneapolis neighborhood

The Uptown Art Fair kicked off in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

The fair is now closer to Uptown for the first time in two years. And this year, it's giving back to the community that started it all.

"It's very beautiful. The lake is here," said artist Billie Jean Van Knight. "This is my first one!"

It's the first outdoor art fair for Van Knight. The St. Paul, Minnesota, artist is one of hundreds of local and national artists at the Uptown Art Fair. And she's hoping her ceramics draw a crowd.

"And having people come and see my work, talking to people, I love talking about ceramics and what I do," said Van Knight.

Live music, including musicians who played with Prince, along with food from local restaurants and family-friendly activities, are a part of the fair as well.

Part of the idea behind this is to help revitalize Uptown. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event will be reinvested in the area.

"The lake is just so perfect. There isn't a prettier spot in the whole city, I think, for an art fair," said artist Marti Johnson.

Johnson is selling her handmade jewelry. She said she's happy part of her booth fees will remain in Uptown.

"I think because stores have left town. The construction contributed to that as well as all the other political issues, so they are really trying to make it beautiful again for people to come and see what it's like," said Johnson.

Artist Michael Cole arrived from Hannibal, Missouri, to be part of his 30th Uptown Art Fair and to sell photographs he hand-printed in a dark room. He, too, is hoping local businesses benefit.

"I think it will help the community and that whole thing is really a part of that, and that's kind of why I like doing the show, is because it was always a community show," said Cole.

The Uptown Art Fair began at 1 p.m. Friday and will run through Sunday.