Man fires shot at Eagan Police responding to domestic disturbance, no one hit by gunfire

A man is in custody after firing a gun at Eagan, Minnesota, police officers.

Police say they were called to the 4400 block of Lynx Court around 6 a.m. Saturday on reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found two people outside a residence. Officers tried to detain a man, but he resisted. Police say the man also refused to comply with police commands.

While the officers tried to detain the man, he pulled out a handgun and fired a shot toward the police. No one was hit, according to officials.

After several minutes, the police were able to take him into custody.

Police say that officers sustained minor injuries and were treated. The man was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken to jail.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.