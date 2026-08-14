Elks Lodge in north Minneapolis marking more than 120 years of serving the community

The Elks Lodge in north Minneapolis is marking more than 120 years of community service Friday through Sunday.

The building on Plymouth Avenue North is more than just a meeting place; it's a cultural and civic hub that has weathered decades of change. Inside, Ames Lodge 106 and Minnehaha Temple 129 share space and a drive to serve.

"I'm asking people to share your memories. We want to put those memories in our commemorative addition, and people do have memories of the Elks," Cecelia Viel with Minnehaha Temple 129 said.

They shared those memories of the lodge, taking part in the Aquatennial Parade, club dinners, etiquette classes, backpack giveaways and fashion shows. Many say it's a place where culture is celebrated.

"Community dinners and partnerships. We also do backpack giveaways and haircuts, fashion shows, things that the community needs to thrive," Viel said.

Three days of activities are planned to honor the Elks. From kids day, complete with bounce houses, games and giveaways, to live music, food and merchandise vendors.

"We are also fundraising to refurbish our building back to its original luster," Viel said.

This year's Elkathon hopes to raise money to renovate and expand the facility to meet the changing needs of the community. Drug prevention, youth development initiatives and veterans assistance are priorities to continue its legacy of service.

"One day, hopefully, my grandson and grandkids could probably come and join and be a part of this legacy," Timothy Nelson with Elks Ames Lodge 106 said.

The Elks are looking for partners to help preserve their history and continue its legacy of service.

The fundraiser and celebration run through Sunday.