Minnesota Timberwolves to finally retire Kevin Garnett's jersey on Feb. 28

The Minnesota Timberwolves have, at long last, set a date for Kevin Garnett's jersey retirement, the final step in healing the rift between the franchise and its greatest player.

Garnett's No. 21 will rise to the rafters on Feb. 28, 2027, the Wolves announced Friday, after a game against the Boston Celtics — the team Minnesota traded Garnett to, and with which he won his only championship.

"Minnesota is home. That's never changed. This is where it all started for me, so seeing No. 21 go up in Target Center and sharing that moment with the fans, my family, teammates, coaches, and everyone who's been part of this journey means everything," Garnett said. "But I don't see this as the end — I see it as a new beginning. Retiring the jersey is just the start of the next chapter in Minnesota, about building something that lives beyond the game."

After years of estrangement owing to a very public feud between Garnett and former owner Glen Taylor, the Wolves in December announced Garnett was joining the franchise as a team ambassador. The reunion came under the new ownership of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. The Big Ticket made his first appearance as an ambassador at Target Center on April 12.

The jersey retirement will be one of five themed nights to celebrate Garnett this season, with others taking place on Dec. 16, Jan. 29, March 14 and March 28. Each night will feature a Garnett figurine giveaway, and fans who attend the jersey retirement will receive an exclusive T-shirt.

In the announcement, Garnett said he's "excited" about the current Timberwolves lineup.

"Watching Ant, JMac, and the guys grow, and seeing this next wave of the league, there's a lot to look forward to," he said.

The only other Timberwolf to have his jersey retired is Malik Sealy, Garnett's teammate and best friend who was killed by a drunken driver in 2000.