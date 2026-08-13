4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Aug. 14-16, 2026
WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including a slate of county fairs.
All weekend
- Ferguson's Minnesota Harvest opens for fall season
- Twins at home vs. Baltimore
- Dakota County Fair
- Mower County Fair
- Lyon County Fair
- Carver County Fair
- Victoria Classic Car Nights
- Vadnais Heights Days
- Stringwood Music Festival
- Chaska Art in the Garden
- Lakes Area Music Festival
Saturday
- Anoka Food Truck Festival
- Crescendo Music Experience
- Ed Sheeran concert at U.S. Bank Stadium
- Minnesota Garlic Festival
- Big Muddy in the Streets
- Indoor Art Fair
- Uptown Porchfest