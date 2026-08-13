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4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota Aug. 14-16, 2026

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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WCCO is tracking everything you can go out and do 4 Your Weekend, including a slate of county fairs.

All weekend

Saturday

Sunday

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