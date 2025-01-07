California windstorm fuels Pacific Palisades wildfire as residents flee - live updates
What to know about the California windstorm and wildfires
A brush fire exploded in size amid powerful winds in northwest Los Angeles Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community of Pacific Palisades.
- The Palisades Fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time Tuesday. It has grown to at least 2,921 acres in size with zero containment, officials said.
- More than 10,300 homes are threatened by the blaze, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The number of structures which have been damaged or destroyed was unclear.
- Several major L.A. roadways were jammed as residents attempted to flee the area, with many being forced to abandon their vehicles in the road and walk.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency over the fire.
Evacuation orders expand for Palisades Fire
Evacuation orders for the Palisades Fire were expanded Tuesday night. The entire Pacific Palisades community was under an evacuation order, while Malibu and Calabasas were under a combination of mandatory and voluntary evacuations.
All areas south of the 101 Freeway between Malibu Canyon and Topanga Canyon roads were either under mandatory or voluntary evacuation zones.
The latest evacuation map is here:
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency amid "extreme fire risk"
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the Pacific Palisades wildfire exploded in size, fueled by one of the strongest Santa Ana wind events to hit Southern California in the last decade.
"We're not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination," Newsom told reporters Tuesday afternoon.
He urged Southern California residents to pay attention to local weather reports and follow guidance from emergency officials.
Blaze destroys homes in Pacific Palisades
The number of structures damaged or destroyed by the Palisades Fire so far was unclear.
However, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reported that at least six homes had been destroyed in one neighborhood, as CBS News captured footage of heavy flames, smoke and billowing ash.
CBS News correspondent Carter Evans resides in one neighborhood that was under threat.
"I'm in the back of this home, trying to help the firefighters, so they asked me for help, because he couldn't get over the gate," Evans said. "So I'm trying to get the flames out."
Drivers abandon cars as they flee blaze
As the Pacific Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles quickly grew Tuesday afternoon amid a destructive windstorm, some fleeing residents stuck in gridlock were forced to abandon their cars as dangerous flames approached.
Sunset Boulevard was jammed with cars as people tried to evacuate. Resident Marsha Horowitz was walking down Sunset with her dog and said the fire department told people to get out of their cars. "The fire came right down to the road, and the fire department came up and said 'get out of your cars now,' because the fire was right up against the cars," she said.
"We're all freaked out everywhere, all shaking," Pacific Palisades resident Sue told CBS Los Angeles. "The fire department have been the most amazing humans. They hugged us and said don't worry we'll take care of you. They have been amazing." She estimated winds earlier at 50 mph.
Iconic Getty Villa closes as wildfire grows
The famous Getty Villa, a museum located near the Los Angeles coast in Pacific Palisades, announced that it will remain closed through at least early next week as a wildfire tears through the area.
"We swiftly closed the Villa to non-emergency staff, and the site is closed to the public on Tuesdays. The Getty Villa will remain closed at least through Monday, January 13," J. Paul Getty Trust President Katherine Fleming said. "We, of course, are very concerned for our neighbors in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the surrounding areas."
Fleming said the facility utilized its irrigation system throughout the day and that the galleries and collections have measures to protect them from the smoke.
What to know about the Southern California windstorm
The growth of the brush fire burning in Pacific Palisades has been aided by high winds that weather officials have called "life-threatening and destructive," with isolated wind gusts potentially reaching up to 100 miles per hour in some areas.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning through Wednesday evening for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The Santa Ana wind event is expected to be the worst the region has seen in more than a decade, according to the National Weather Service.