Next Santa Ana wind event expected in Southern California as fires continue to burn

Although the strongest wind gusts have passed through the Southern California region, another "traditional Santa Ana wind event" will move in Thursday night, forecasters say.

During the peak of the severe windstorm, gusts were between 80 and 100 mph. The wind conditions made firefighting difficult for ground crews and water-dropping aircrafts battling the several fires across the region.

Malibu, CA - January 08: Smoke obscures the devastation of homes by the Palisades fire on PCH on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Getty Images

The National Weather Service has extended the red flag warning until 6 p.m. Friday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Gusty offshore winds Thursday night could be between 40 to 55 mph with isolated gusts up to 70 mph.

The strongest winds in this next event will be in the mountain and foothill areas, the NWS said. Humidity levels will continue to be low, reaching single digits at times.

KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Biston said areas like Lake Arrowhead, San Bernardino, Riverside and Acton could experience some of the strongest winds. She added the lack of rain in the forecast will continue to cause dry vegetation.

At a news conference on Thursday, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said weather conditions are turning favorable which will help in the firefight.

Unhealthy air quality

The smoke caused by the fires continues to be a threat to residents in the impacted areas. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has a wildfire smoke advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday. The air quality levels have reached unhealthy and hazardous categories.

The Air Quality Index, often referred to as AQI is a federal measure of the amount of air pollution. There are five pollutants evaluated in the AQI which are ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide

KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno said any AQI reading above 150 is considered "unhealthy." He reports that most of the metropolitan area of Los Angeles County and a number of inland valleys have readings well above that mark.

He said the lack of winds in the area will keep the smoke and ash in the air longer.

Dr. Cedric "Jamie" Rutland with the American Lung Association said if people need to be outside during the fires they should wear a mask. He said the most vulnerable groups include individuals with chronic medical problems and cardiovascular issues. Among relatively healthy individuals the groups at higher risk are newborns and children up to 5 years old, people over 60-years-old and pregnant women.

Ruthland said even if you can't physically see the particles floating around in the air that doesn't mean they aren't there.

Weather officials continue to urge people to use caution with anything that can spark a fire. Residents who live near wildlands should be prepared to evacuate and pack a to-go bag if a fire breaks out.