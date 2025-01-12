CBS News journalists rescue three dogs from burning home in Palisades Fire Andrea Pasinetti was out of town when he got the call that there was a fire in the Pacific Palisades, where his home and three dogs were. As flames surrounded their home and Pasinetti tried to return, he and his wife reached out to CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti, who was covering the blaze in that area, for help. Vigliotti and CBS News producer Christian Duran jumped into action — breaking into the burning home to rescue Pasinetti's precious pets: Alma, Archie and Hugo.