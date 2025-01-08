How to help victims of California wildfires affecting Los Angeles County

What's happening on the ground in California as crews battle fires in Los Angeles County

Wildfires in the Los Angeles area burned more than 26,000 acres, damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 structures and forced tens of thousands from their homes by Wednesday evening. At least five people are dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires broke out Tuesday followed by the Woodley and Lidia fires Wednesday, all fueled by powerful winds.

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for California after meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom and fire officials Wednesday. Humanitarian groups and nonprofit organizations are working to provide food, water, shelter and other supplies to people impacted by the fires. Those needing recovery assistance can apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency at DisasterAssistance.gov.

CBS News Los Angeles has partnered with the American Red Cross to support the communities in need. The organization said it is staffing evacuation centers and providing supplies.

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, said it has mobilized across Southern California, providing sandwiches and water throughout the region. The charity said its volunteer chefs are on standby to give out meals.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation has called for donations to its wildfire emergency fund. The proceeds will go toward equipping firefighters with tools and supplies to contain the infernos.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting food donations and volunteers.

The California Fire Foundation said it is working with local fire departments and community organizations to support impacted residents financially. The group's wildfire and disaster relief fund directly supports victims of blazes and other disasters throughout the state, according to its website.

The League of California Community Foundations, a coalition of the state's nonprofits, is coordinating relief efforts for people affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires. The California Community Foundation said funds raised after previous disasters have helped rebuild homes, restore lost belongings and provide support services such as mental health management.

The Anderson Munger Family YMCA in Los Angeles is seeking donations of food, snacks, water and essential and emergency supplies. The Y said on Instagram it is accepting deliveries at its Koreatown location.