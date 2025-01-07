Hurst Fire in Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles causes immediate evacuations

The Hurst Fire in Sylmar "has rapidly expanded" to 850 acres Wednesday evening, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 residents, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The blaze was first reported at around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 15900 block of W. Yarnell Street, behind the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center. California Highway Patrol officers who witnessed the flames said that an entire mountainside appeared to be burning.

As of 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Cal Fire reported that the fire was just 10% contained.

LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said the Hurst Fire is burning in the footprint of the historic footprint of the 2019 Saddle Ridge Fire, which burned nearly 9,000 acres.

Early Wednesday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced that they had secured federal assistance through the Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"We are working vigorously to ensure maximum support for firefighting efforts in Los Angeles, including the Hurst Fire, which is now threatening San Fernando and Newhall," Newsom said in a statement.

Evacuation orders and road closures

Evacuation orders were issued for people living north of the I-210 Freeway from Roxford to the I-5/SR-14 Freeway split, firefighters said.

Westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed due to the smoke being produced by the fire, creating considerable traffic in the area. All lanes were finally reopened on Wednesday.

Just south, in Sun Valley, another fire was reported after starting at a commercial building that quickly spread to nearby brush. That blaze forced temporary closures of I-5 in the area.

Areas in red are under evacuation orders, which means people are required by law to leave. Areas in yellow are under evacuation warnings, which means there is a potential threat to life and/or property. People needing additional time to evacuate, and people with pets and livestock, are advised to leave immediately if they are in yellow zones. Credit: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Evacuation warnings were issued for residents near the 5 Freeway close to Woodley/Balboa to Lahey Street to Zelzah Avenue.

Firefighters told residents in that area to "prepare to evacuate" because of the fire.

An evacuation center has been opened at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, which is located at 10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Pacoima. Other evacuation centers have been established at Northridge Park at 10120 Reseda Boulevard and the Sepulveda Recreation Center at 8825 Kester Avenue.

Major fires burn across LA County

This is one of three notable fires currently burning within Los Angeles County after the Palisades Fire exploded to more than 2,900 acres in the Pacific Palisades early Tuesday and the Eaton Fire ignited in the canyons above Altadena.

Both fires have prompted evacuation orders and federal requests for funding assistance.

Los Angeles firefighting resources have been extremely overburdened with the first two fires, especially with all water-dropping aircraft restricted from flying due to the "life-threatening" windstorm battering Southern California. LAFD has requested that all off-duty firefighters contact the department to report their availability in regards to aiding the ongoing firefight.

On Wednesday evening a new fire, called the Sunset Fire, erupted in the Hollywood Hills, forcing evacuations for people living in the Runyon Canyon and Nichols Canyon areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.