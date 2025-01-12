FBI investigating Los Angeles firefighting aircraft damaged by drone

An investigation is underway to find the operator of a private drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft battling the blazes in Los Angeles on Thursday, the FBI said.

The unauthorized drone damaged the aircraft, known as a "super scooper," as it was working to suppress the massive Palisades Fire that has so far engulfed more than 23,000 acres of land in western L.A. County.

Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement to CBS News on Sunday that the drone violated temporary flight restrictions enacted by the Federal Aviation Administration in the wake of the blazes.

The damaged firefighting aircraft is pictured after it was struck by a private drone on Thursday. FBI Los Angeles

The restrictions are set to remain in place through Jan. 25 and currently apply to areas around the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, which has scorched at least 14,000 acres as of Sunday. Providing "a safe environment for firefighting aviation operations" is the purpose of those temporary orders, the FAA said.

The super scooper was able to land safely after being hit on Thursday, said Eimiller, although the drone left a 3-by-6-inch hole in the aircraft's left wing. Authorities were able to recover parts of the drone, which was "heavily damaged," after it crashed.

The drone cut a hole into the super scooper's left wing when it collided with the aircraft. FBI Los Angeles

"While we have conducted a significant investigation working with our partners, we are seeking the public's help in order to identify the operator of the drone," Eimiller said.

Officials have asked anyone with information about the person or group behind the drone collision to contact the FBI's Los Angeles office or submit tips through a dedicated line.

Pieces of the private drone were recovered after it crashed. FBI Los Angeles

California state officials said there have been at least 40 incidents where unauthorized drones have forced firefighters to pause air operations since the wildfires broke out last week. Crews battling the blazes have used air tankers to dump thousands of gallons of flame retardant, and super scoopers, as well as helicopters, to drop water over the blazes.

"When people fly drones near wildfires, fire response agencies often ground their aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision," the FAA writes on its website. "Delaying airborne response poses a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents, and property in nearby communities, and it can allow wildfires to grow larger."