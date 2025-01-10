Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Eaton Fire evacuation center in Pasadena

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday to help victims of the Eaton Fire.

The couple comforted volunteers and handed out food to the roughly 1,200 evacuees.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo told KCAL News that Prince Harry and Meghan are examples of how so many people want to help.

Prince Harry and Meghan posted an official statement on their website on Thursday, calling the wildfires devastating. The post listed organizations offering support to fire victims. The couple currently call Montecito home and Meghan is a Los Angeles native.

On Friday Prince Harry and Meghan weren't the only famous faces at the Pasadena Convention Center. Chefs José Andrés of World Central Kitchen and Roy Choi were on hand to provided food.

Choi told KCAL News that when you are a cook, all you think about is feeding people, that it's your calling in life.

The auditorium has hosted events from ballet to comedy, and many episodes of America's Got Talent turned into a gathering place for evacuees and their families after the intense wildfire chewed through homes in Pasadena, Altadena, Sierra Madre and other neighborhoods along the Angeles National Forest.

By Friday, 1,603 personnel had been dispatched to the fire, which burned through 13,690 acres and killed six people. It also damaged or destroyed at least 7,000 structures. However, crews had made "significant progress" raising containment to 3%.