Celebrities share their stories of evacuation and loss amid devastating fires

Many celebrities in Los Angeles have a Pacific Palisades or Malibu zip code. Some took to social media to share their tearful and painful losses, evacuation experiences and encouragement as several wildfires continued burning across the area.

Palisades Fire closes in

Actor James Woods documented the flames moving closer to his house on X and broke down in tears during an interview with CNN.

"I'm sorry, I thought I would be stronger than this," he said as he talked about evacuating. "One day, you're swimming in the pool and the next day it's all gone."

On Instagram, actor Mark Hamill posted that he and his family evacuated Malibu Tuesday night.

"Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there were small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH," he wrote. "Most horrific fire since '93, STAY SAFE."

Actor Steve Guttenberg said his family safely evacuated their Palisades home but told KCAL News that he is staying behind.

"I'm just going to do what I can. I'm going to put on a pair of gloves and see how close I can get, and everybody needs help right now," Guttenberg said. "Yesterday morning at 9 a.m. it was an idyllic day. By 10 a.m., the sky was black, I mean black as night."

Homes destroyed

Cameron Mathison of "General Hospital" shared a video on Instagram of rubble and flames where his house once stood.

"Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday," the actor wrote.

A picture posted to Instagram by famed songwriter Diane Warren shows a serene beachscape centered around a rock.

"This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house. I've had this house for almost 30 years," she wrote. "It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy."

Actor Eugene Levy, the honorary mayor of Pacific Palisades, told the LA Times his story of being stuck as he tried to flee.

"The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon," Levy told The Times. "I couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark."

"Our beloved neighborhood is gone"

Jamie Lee Curtis said her home is safe, but "our beloved neighborhood is gone," she wrote on Instagram. She also shared a video that looked like an apocalyptic movie set — empty streets, a smoky sky and shells of what use to be buildings.

"So many others have lost everything. Help where you can. Thank you to the first responders and firefighters," she wrote.

Reality television personality Spencer Pratt posted a picture on Instagram, saying his parents' house was gone.

"The one positive sign i saw as our house burned down was ours sons bed burned in the shape of a heart. A sign of how much love was in this house so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family," he wrote.

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks, posted on Instagram, "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn. Pray for the Palisades."

Actress Mandy Moore is dealing with another fire, the Eaton Fire, where 52,000 residents were under evacuation orders. Her home is in Altadena and she thanked friends for giving her family a place to stay when they evacuated.

"Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it," she wrote on Instagram.