Deadly Los Angeles wildfires continue burning after devastating entire communities

Wildfires have killed at least 11 people and left behind widespread destruction in Los Angeles County this week, continuing to burn Friday as more strong winds and challenging weather conditions are forecasted in the days ahead.

Several blazes sparked across different parts of the broader Los Angeles area this week but the two largest, most devastating wildfires are the Eaton Fire in a northeast area of the county near Pasadena and the Palisades Fire in the coastal community of Pacific Palisades. Mandatory evacuations for more than 100,000 people remain in place for the wildfires, which started Tuesday amid a powerful windstorm that forecasters warned would be the worst the region has seen in more than a decade.

Both wildfires are now both among the five most destructive the state of California has seen since record-keeping started in 1932.

See a real-time map showing the latest evacuation warnings and orders in Los Angeles County here

Houses, schools, churches, grocery stores, restaurants and beloved landmarks have been completely destroyed. Several people have been injured in the two fires which have burned more than 36,000 acres — or just over 52 square miles — within four days.

A supporter hugs Rev. John Shaver after he visited the remains of Community United Methodist Church, where he is pastor, as wildfires cause damage and loss through Los Angeles County on Jan. 10, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. Rev. Shaver plans to rebuild the church while also losing his home in the Palisades Fire. Getty Images

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a Saturday morning news conference that 13 people are missing, although it remains unclear whether all those reports are related to the wildfires. He said earlier this week that the death toll may rise, saying deputies were still searching through the wreckage with K-9 units and will "hopefully not discover too many fatalities."

"That's our prayer. But this is a crisis, and we don't know what to expect," Luna said.

"So be patient with us when you ask us about death toll numbers," he told reporters. "Right now, frankly, we don't know yet."

On Friday night, the Palisades Fire spread even further, making its way toward areas of west Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley as it threatened the communities of Encino and Brentwood and triggered new evacuation orders. Meanwhile, evacuation orders and warnings remain in place in the Eaton Fire, which has destroyed widespread areas of the community of Altadena.

While firefighting efforts remain ongoing, the containment of both wildfires had risen by Saturday morning. As of 9:30 a.m., the Palisades Fire is estimated at 22,661 acres with 11% containment — inching upward from 8% the night before.

The Eaton Fire currently stands at 14,117 acres with 15% containment, marking considerable progress from 3% the prior night.

But forecasters and fire officials have warned of weather conditions that are expected to complicate firefighting efforts in the coming days, including strong winds and red flag warnings that will remain in place through the weekend. The gusts that are forecasted are not expected to be quite at powerful as those seen earlier this week, when they reached up to 100 mph in some parts of the region.

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on Jan. 8, 2025. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Still, the National Weather Service has described "elevated to critical fire weather risk" in the forecast for Saturday through Sunday and then from Monday through Wednesday next week.

Firefighters from have been called in from outside the region, with staff traveling in from Northern California, states such as Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and even outside the country from Canada and Mexico. The National Guard has been deployed to the the wildfire zones while President Joe Biden announced a major disaster declaration for Los Angeles.

Quickly moving flames led to a rapidly developing situation this week when the blazes first broke out. More than two dozen cars were left abandoned on Sunset Boulevard near the Pacific Coast Highway when the Palisades Fire first started. Some said firefighters told them to get out of their cars and leave them as they tried to flee the area.

Those living in the area described smoke and flames that appeared suddenly over the community of homes along the coastline.

"This happened just spur of the moment," said Krishan Chaudry, who lives in Pacific Palisades, the morning the wildfire sparked. "We were just looking at the smoke, and then all of a sudden, we saw fire everywhere."

Abandoned cars sit on Sunset Boulevard during the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

In Altadena, the Eaton Fire left many without homes as they faced a scene of devastation where schools, stores and other buildings once stood. "Everything — my kids' school, our community, our neighbors' houses. Everything is just burned down," an Altadena woman who lost her home said through tears this week. "Everything is gone."

"I'm trying to figure out how to tell my 3-year-old we don't have a home," she said.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, more than 10,000 structures have been burned to the ground between the two blazes. Authorities have warned that the death toll may climb as search efforts remain ongoing.

People stand in front of the burned Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Bloomberg via Getty Images

With some fire hydrants running dry in Pacific Palisades when the fire started, and evacuation orders unfolding quickly this week, some of the emergency response efforts has drawn criticism. On Friday, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley and Mayor Karen Bass refuted rumors that the chief had resigned or been fired by the mayor after it was revealed Crowley had recently warned Bass that budget cuts were hurting emergency response efforts. She delivered the message in a memo to Bass in early December.

The two officials put on a united front during a Saturday morning news conference, with Bass telling reporters that "any differences that we might have will be worked out in private but right now our first priority" remains handling the wildfires.

While defending his agency's response, LA County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said he made preparations before the fires broke out Tuesday, taking action after forecasters warned of a "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm for the coming week.

"I did everything in my power to make sure we had enough personnel and resources before the first fire started," Marrone said. "I was the one who made the call to the state Office of Emergency Services."

A day before the fires started, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would be sending down firefighters, engines, helicopters and other resources to Southern California as the region faced dire wildfire weather conditions including hurricane-force winds.

"So it wasn't for a lack of preparing and decision-making that resulted in this catastrophe," Marrone said. "It was a natural disaster."