Gov. Gavin Newsom signs new executive order to help Los Angeles rebuild faster

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new executive order aimed at helping Los Angeles rebuild after recent firestorms have devastated communities and killed at least 16 people.

PCIFIC PALISADES, CA - January 08: California Governor Gavin Newsom surveys damage in during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Newsom's new order will suspend permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act that will allow victims to rebuild their homes and businesses faster.

"When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks. The executive order I signed today will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger," Newsom said. I've also ordered our state agencies to identify additional ways to streamline the rebuilding and recovery process." 

In his order, Newsom called on state agencies to identify additional permitting requirements and provisions of the Building Code that can safely be "suspended or streamlined" to accelerate the rebuilding process.

To prevent price gouging on building materials, construction and storage services, Newsom extended protections until Jan. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles County. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

