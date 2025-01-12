Nearly 30 arrested in Palisades, Eaton fire zones amid concerns over looting, sheriff says

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has arrested nearly 30 people in areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires, as concerns of looting remain.

At a news conference on Sunday, Sheriff Robert Luna said 25 people have been arrested in the Eaton Fire area and four people in the Palisades Fire area. In response to the increase in arrests, Luna has requested additional assistance from the National Guard.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has requested additional assistance from the National Guard in fire-affected zones. KCAL News

"I saw a gentleman who looked like a firefighter, and I asked if he was okay because he was sitting down, and I didn't realize we had him in handcuffs," Luna said. "We were turning him over to the LAPD because he was dressed like a fireman and was not. He just got caught burglarizing a home."

About 400 members from the National Guard are currently in the region. He said they are committed to providing security in evacuated areas to deter individuals from taking advantage of the homes and properties of people who have been affected. Members have been assisting the sheriff's department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and several other local police departments.

"I'm hoping that you'll see additional National Guard personnel arriving today. I will be meeting with one of their very high-ranking executives later today," Luna said.

Luna added local and state attorneys are "eager" to prosecute anyone who is benefitting from residents during burglaries or online scams.

A curfew was issued on Thursday within the city of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Malibu, and all unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, in evacuation order and warning zones. The curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to prevent looting and theft.

Any person found in violation of the curfew could face a misdemeanor charge that is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.