Eaton Fire erupts in canyons above Altadena, forcing evacuations

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a second brush fire with a large potential for growth in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena.

The fire, dubbed the Eaton Fire, was first reported at around 6 p.m. in the area near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive above Altadena, according to Cal Fire and LACoFD crews. Within two hours the blaze had grown to engulf more than 400 acres of brush as it burned uphill, as noted by the Angeles National Forest on X.

Pasadena Fire Department crews say that significant wind in the area is causing the flames to act erratically and spread quickly. Multiple structures were threatened, according to city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

Footage from the scene showed some homeowners running through the streets while leading horses by hand, with flames burning on the hillsides behind them.

An Eaton Canyon resident leading horses by hand in the midst of evacuation orders caused by the Eaton Fire. KCAL News

Evacuation orders in place

As of 7:20 p.m. evacuation orders were issued for some people living in both Altadena and Pasadena. It remains unclear exactly how many people were impacted by the orders, but some convalescent homes are in the area were forced to evacuate. KCAL News spoke with workers from multiple elderly living facility, who had wheeled dozens of their residents outdoors to escape.

They were eventually shuttled to safety thanks to Pasadena Transit buses.

A full list of evacuations can be found here.

An evacuation center was established at the Westwood Recreation Center, which is located at 1350 S. Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles.

School canceled

Late Tuesday evening, Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco said that all schools would be closed on Wednesday.

Students depending on school meals were told that their Grab & Go meals would be available at Madison Elementary School, located on Ashtabula Street, McKinley School on Oak Knoll Avenue or Willard on Madre Street.

Fires rage across SoCal

About 40 miles to the west in the Pacific Palisades, a massive wildfire had already torched more than 2,900 acres and destroyed multiple buildings since first igniting Tuesday morning.

Southern California is currently in the midst of one of the worst wind storms the area has experienced in the last decade, according to the National Weather Service, which said that some areas could experience gusts of wind as high as 80 miles per hour, with the highest gusts reaching 100 miles per hour.

Because of this, all water-dropping and firefighting aircraft have been grounded for at least Tuesday evening.

Firefighting resources across the region have already been stretched thin to the point that Los Angeles Fire Department has asked all off-duty firefighters to contact their department of communications to report if they're available to assist in the firefight.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.