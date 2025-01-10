Archer Fire in Granada Hills triggers mandatory evacuations amid deadly LA County fires

Mandatory evacuation orders have been announced for the Archer Fire in Granada Hills Friday, which sparked as deadly, massive wildfires continue burning in other parts of Los Angeles County.

The brush fire started amid what Los Angeles Fire Department officials have described as "erratic winds." In an alert at 10:25 a.m., the department said the blaze started near 17278 W. Sesnon Blvd. and had burned through two to three acres.

City officials told those in the evacuation zone to leave "immediately" in an alert issued at 11:12 a.m.

"People in the area of Granada Hills: 5 fwy/Tampa/Sesnon/City Border need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire," the alert reads. "Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly."

Aerial footage shows flames tearing through some brush near a neighborhood of homes, with lines of firefighters on the ground approaching the fire while others making water drops from the air.

This week, local authorities said firefighting resources are currently strained due to several blazes burning at the same time, including the Palisades and Eaton fires which has destroyed more than 2,000 structures and killed at least 10 people.

