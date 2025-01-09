Vikings-Rams wild card game moved to Arizona due to California wildfires

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' Monday night playoff matchup against the Rams has been moved to Arizona due to devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The NFL announced the game's relocation Thursday. The teams were scheduled to play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 7 p.m. Central. Now, the wild card game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tickets will go on sale to Rams season ticketholders at noon Central on Friday, and to the general public at 2 p.m.

At least five fires across the Los Angeles area, including one in Hollywood Hills, have scorched more than 45 square miles, put roughly 179,000 people under evacuation orders and killed five people in recent days, according to officials.

On Wednesday, the Vikings shared a message of support for their opponents on social media, saying, "We're thinking of our Rams friends, their community and the first responders during this time."

The Vikings, despite a 14-3 record, attained just the fifth seed in the playoffs thanks to a Week 18 drubbing at the hands of Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. The Rams, meanwhile, won their division with a 10-7 record. When the two teams met earlier in the season, the Rams came away with a 30-20 win on the arm of Matthew Stafford, who threw four touchdowns. That game was played at SoFi.

Earlier in the week, the NHL postponed the Los Angeles Kings' home game against the Calgary Flames. The Kings play at Crypto.com Arena, closer to the fires, more inland and further north than SoFi. The Lakers' Thursday night game, also at Crypto.com Arena, has also been postponed.