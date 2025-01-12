Rep. Judy Chu says fire agencies have assured her there is "enough water" to fight wildfires going forward

Rep. Judy Chu: Fire agencies say there is "enough water" to fight wildfires going forward

Rep. Judy Chu, who represents areas that were devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires, said fire agencies have assured her there is "enough water" to continue fighting fires amid concerns over water pressure in the area.

Chu, a California Democrat whose district includes the area of Altadena that was decimated by the Eaton Fire, explained on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that when the fires first started amid "drastic winds," fire departments were overwhelmed.

"This is not an ordinary incident, and many fire hydrants were going on at the same time, and also the electricity used to pump the water had been turned off so that there would not spark anymore fire," Chu said. "So that happened at that point, but I believe that we're in a good place right now."

Officials said the wildfires ripping through communities in Los Angeles in recent days have killed at least 16 people, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and displaced thousands. And the high winds are expected to pick up again this week. Meanwhile, questions are swirling around how Californians can rebuild when the wildfires cease.

Rep. Judy Chu on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Jan. 12, 2025. CBS News

"These communities have to be rebuilt," Chu said. "I have the beautiful areas of Altadena and Pasadena and these were vibrant communities, diverse communities with so much historic value behind them. People love these areas, and we need to make sure that there are the resources possible for them to rebuild their homes, as well as the incredible small businesses that are here."

Chu, who toured the devastation with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell in recent days and said she arranged for other members of California's congressional delegation to see the damage as well, urged that "we need to make sure that Congress is ready to provide the help that's needed to rebuild these areas like Altadena and Pasadena."

The California Democrats said there are plans to invite House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as President-elect Donald Trump, to visit the area to see the damage firsthand, adding that Republicans in Congress have expressed that "they are very open to coming and seeing what is going on."

"These wildfires don't have any political affiliation," Chu said. "They don't belong to any political party. This devastation has affected thousands upon thousands of people who just ran out of their homes with nothing in their hands and are trying to rebuild, and they need help."

Chu urged people who have been affected by the fires to sign up on disasterassistance.gov to kickstart the relief process, noting that they must have their insurance information available. She also said FEMA has temporary locations open in the area and will be opening a local assistance center on Tuesday.

Still, Chu stressed that her community "is not out of the danger zone," with winds expected to pick up early this week.

"They will be around 50 miles per hour. That is less than what caused this whole terrible catastrophe," Chu said. "Nonetheless, they could spread the fire. And I urge all residents to pay attention to the evacuation warnings and orders, and most of all to make sure that they are safe."

