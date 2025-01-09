Palisades and Eaton Fires now among most destructive wildfires recorded in California history

Two Los Angeles County wildfires which tore through more than 34,000 acres in four days, killing at least 10 people and destroying more than 10,000 structures, are now among the 20 most destructive fires recorded in the state of California.

On Thursday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection added the Eaton and Palisades fires — which are both still burning after sparking Tuesday — to the state's list of most destructive wildfires. The list goes back to 1932, when state fire officials first started tracking death and destruction figures for wildfires.

No other blazes in Los Angeles County appear on the state's list of 20 most destructive in California history.

Homes have been burned to the ground and several buildings completely destroyed. Schools, restaurants, churches, grocery stores and beloved LA landmarks have all been among those reduced to rubble and debris this week.

A member of the media near a burned building during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Los Angeles firefighters are battling to contain five major blazes as powerful winds continue to fan the flames that have left at least five people dead, decimated neighborhoods and forced more than 100,000 to evacuate. Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"It's all burned down. Everything — my kids' school, our community, our neighbors' houses. Everything is just burned down. Everything is gone," said an Altadena woman whose home was destroyed, speaking through tears as she looked out at a desolate intersection.

Powerful winds swept the flames of the Eaton Fire through the community, leaving at least five people dead, authorities said.

Human remains have been discovered in the Palisades Fire, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday morning. However, authorities have not given an estimate for the number of people killed in that wildfire.

Law enforcement officials said there have been at least 10 people killed across both fires.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna has said there are no clear estimates yet because deputies are still searching through the debris with K-9 units, looking for human remains while firefighting efforts continue against the actively burning blazes. He said deputies will "hopefully not discover too many fatalities" although what ends up happening remains to be seen.

"That's our prayer. But this is a crisis, and we don't know what to expect. But we're ready for everything," Luna said.

A view of burnt houses during the Eaton Fire in the Altadena community of Los Angeles County, on Jan. 9, 2025. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images