Kenneth Fire sparks in Woodland Hills area near homes, prompting mandatory evacuations

By Chelsea Hylton

A 50-acre brush fire sparked in the Woodland Hills area near the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire is burning toward the south, relatively close to homes.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Vanowen south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to East Valley Circle Boulevard, the LAFD said. An evacuation warning has also been issued for areas that border Ingomar and Saticoy streets south to Burbank Boulevard, and Valley Circle Boulevard east to Woodlake Avenue.  

The 50-acre fire sparked in the Woodland Hills area.  KCAL News

A water-dropping aircraft quickly responded to the blaze. It is burning in a low vegetation area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

