Southern California small businesses offering to help fire victims

Small businesses in Los Angeles and the surrounding counties have offered help to people affected by the fires raging in the Pacific Palisades as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

Here is a list of some of the businesses offering support.

KCAL has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the fire. Click here for more information.

The Abbey

The Abbey, a West Hollywood bar, is offering free meals to anyone displaced by the fires and to first responders.

Calico Fish House

Chef Andrew Gruel from the Calico Fish House in Huntington Beach has offered his parking lot to any evacuees.

"We have a large parking lot, you can stay as long as you need and camp out. We will provide free meals for all of those affected," he posted on X.

Calico Fish House is located at 16600 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92649.

Big Bear Mountain Resort

In addition to Airbnb lodging for free, Big Bear Mountain Mountain Resort is offering four $25 vouchers to evacuees.

These vouchers can be used at any of Snow Summit or Bear Mountain's on-site eateries. Evacuees can pick up the vouchers at Big Bear Visitor Center at 40824 Big Bear Blvd. in Big Bear Lake. Evacuees or displaced individuals must show proof of the lodging assistance reservation to pick up the dining vouchers.

"In the past, during incidents like the Line Fire, these communities extended their support to us by offering discounted lodging for evacuees," said Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott. "Now, it's our chance to reciprocate that generosity and demonstrate our solidarity as a community."

People who have been impacted by the recent LA County wildfires are encouraged to visit BigBear.com to learn more about Big Bear's evacuee lodging assistance program.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza at the Glendale Galleria will be giving away free 11-inch pizzas. They will have four options:

Four Cheese – made with Blaze's house-made red sauce with shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, creamy dollops of ricotta, parmesan sprinkles, and finished with a swirl of olive oil

Pepperoni – a Blaze signature, with red sauce, cheese and spicy pepperoni

Red Vine – featuring Blaze's classic red sauce, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, basil, and a drizzle of olive oil

Herbivore – Blaze's garden-inspired creation starts off with our spicy red sauce topped with generous portions of shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted garlic, tomatoes, banana peppers plus a finish of fresh arugula and a swirl of olive oil

The location will be open on Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. and is located at Glendale Galleria.

Anaheim hotels

Anaheim hotels are offering discounts to anyone evacuated from the fires. The offers are valid for any Southern California resident affected by the fires.

Offers can be found at this link: visitanaheim.org/fire-relief.

Los Angeles hotels

The Hotels Association of Los Angeles has compiled a list of hotels that have availability and discounts for anyone evacuated during the fires. The list may change.

"We are devastated by the destruction of the fires raging across the Los Angeles region," the board wrote in a statement. "Our hotels are also donating bedding and personal care items to temporary shelters. We stand ready to continue assisting Angelenos and first responders during this crisis."

SHOR Bazaar

SHOR Bazaar in Hawaiian Gardens is offering free food to people with valid Los Angeles IDs or local responder credentials.

It is open Monday-Thursday from 4-10 PM, Friday-Saturday 2-11 PM, and Sunday from 2-10 PM. It is located at 12155 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716. More details have been posted to their social media.