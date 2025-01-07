Palisades Fire burns 200 acres as high winds slam Southern California

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades that quickly spread to 200 acres Tuesday and triggered mandatory evacuations amid warnings from weather forecasters of extreme wildfire risk.

With the blaze exploding in size within an hour, fire authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for homes in the area around noon along with some evacuation warnings. By noon, the Pacific Coast Highway was completely shut down, with all lanes closed, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Department of Transportation.

At 10:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department first reported the blaze, saying it sparked near 1190 North Piedra Morada Dr. and was estimated to be 20 acres at that time. About an hour later, around 11:30 a.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimated the wildfire was 200 acres.

Krishan Chaudry, a resident in the LA coastal community, said he could see flames burning from his backyard, which he said appeared suddenly. Thick, billowing plumes of black smoke were seen rising over hillsides in footage from UC San Diego's AlertCalifornia live-camera system while other footage showed the glow of flames over neighborhoods of homes.

"This happened just spur of the moment," Chaudry said. "We were just looking at the smoke, and then all of a sudden, we saw fire everywhere."

Smokes rises over Pacific Palisades as a wildfire burns through the coastal community on Jan. 7, 2025. UC San Diego AlertCalifornia

Many parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the area where the wildfire started, are facing a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning this week. It's a relatively rare advisory the National Weather Service issues in more extreme cases, and it's the same warning issued just before the Mountain Fire tore through nearly 20,000 acres in neighboring Ventura County last year.

Several schools in the Pacific Palisades area are temporarily relocating students and staff, according to Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson.

The campuses affected include Palisades Elementary School and Marquez Elementary School, which are relocating to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet, while Paul Revere Middle School is being relocated to University High School Charter. Meanwhile, Corpus Christi School is evacuating as the brush fire continues to spread.

This week, Cal Fire has been preparing additional resources as much of the region braces for particularly strong Santa Ana winds, which can fuel and swiftly spread powerful wildfires. Gusts could up to around 60 to 70 mph in many areas and up to 100 mph in a few parts of Southern California, according to forecasters.

"This will likely be a life-threatening, destructive, and widespread windstorm," the National Weather Service said Monday, noting that the "Particularly Dangerous Situation" warning will be in effect from noon Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday for areas of LA including Malibu.

In December, the coastal community faced the Franklin Fire, which destroyed more than two dozen structures, including a number of homes, as it burned through over 4,000 acres.

A full list of Palisades Fire evacuation orders and warnings from Cal Fire can be found here.

Check back for updates to this developing story.



