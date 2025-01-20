L.A. Fires Live Updates: Southern California braces for high winds and heightened wildfire risk
What to know about the Los Angeles fires and California winds
- Fires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 27 people, destroyed more than 14,000 structures and charred some 60 square miles. The Palisades and Eaton wildfires continue to burn today.
- Firefighters made progress with the fires' containment over the weekend, but the National Weather Service warned of dangerous conditions starting again Monday afternoon.
- Officials said tens of thousands of people in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders. Curfews were still in effect for the Palisades and Eaton fire zones from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Palisades Fire is 59% contained
As of Monday morning, the Palisades Fire was 59% contained and had scorched 37 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
The Eaton Fire was 87% contained and had burned over 14 square miles.
National Weather Service warns of extreme wind and fire danger
The National Weather Service issued another "particularly dangerous situation" warning starting Monday in Southern California.
"Take action now to prepare your home and loved ones for another round of EXTREME WIND and FIRE WEATHER," the weather service said on social media.
Peak winds of at least 60 mph were expected in the mountains and hills and 50 mph winds were expected in the coasts and valleys.
2 Oregon residents arrested for impersonating firefighters in Palisades fire zone
Two people from Oregon were arrested for allegedly impersonating firefighters inside of the Palisades fire zone over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.