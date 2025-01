Rep. Judy Chu: Fire agencies say there is "enough water" to fight wildfires going forward Rep. Judy Chu, whose district has been affected by the Eaton fire, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that she has been in touch with Gov. Gavin Newsom and fire agencies have assured them that there is "enough water" to fight the ongoing wildfires. Despite the earlier combination of factors that overwhelmed the fire response, "I believe that we're in a good place right now," she said.