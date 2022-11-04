The most unique Advent calendars: Tea, jewelry, makeup, wine and more unexpected finds
Advent calendars aren't just for kids. This year, count down the days until Christmas with an Advent calendar that's as unique as you are. Advent calendars were once considered a more youth- and family-oriented tradition. But it's 2022! Instead of opening waxy little chocolates shaped like Santa boots, consider these unique, adult-centric Advent calendars.
Top products in this article:
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $129 and up
Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar, $45
Old World Christmas ornaments Advent calendar, $45 (reduced from $50)
Bonne Maman fruit spreads and honey Advent calendar, $40
Who doesn't want to open a tiny present every single day? Instead of Hot Wheels cars and Lego sets, the little doors of adult Advent calendars open up to items sure to spread lots of cheer throughout the holidays. Luxury beauty, body and haircare products, wellness essentials, sparkling jewelry and delectable food and drink (including spirits) are just a few adult-oriented options.
These Advent calendars make a great gift for friends, family and coworkers, but also consider investing in one for yourself. Another option? Instead of buying expensive holiday gifts, treat those in your inner circle to one of these options on December 1, so they get to experience joy every day leading up to Christmas.
Whether your budget is $20 or in the hundreds, CBS Essentials rounded up the most unique Advent calendars for adults of 2022.
Shopping for young ones? Don't miss our roundup of the best Advent calendars for kids in 2022.
The best Wellness Advent calendars
Pamper yourself with these Advent calendars all about self-care.
Alo 24 Days of Wellness Advent calendar
Created for yogis and lovers of the athleisure brand Alo, this wellness-inspired Advent calendar promotes movement and mindfulness with $655 worth of swag. Open drawers filled with beauty products, clothing and accessories (we love the Alo logo hat and socks!) and a one year subscription to Alo Moves.
Alo 24 Days of Wellness Advent calendar, $250
Rituals 3D Advent calendar
Rituals, the top gifting brand in Europe, created an Advent calendar filled with tons of pampering goodies, including tiny candles and fragrance sticks, face masks and shower gel, scrub gloves and more. An added bonus? The calendar arrives in a box, gorgeously wrapped with a bow.
Rituals 3D Advent calendar, $125
Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent calendar
Beekman 1802, famous for making luscious goat milk products, created a clever time capsule filled with 24 bestselling, cruelty-free products. The gorgeous, packaged product comes with a real, hand-blown hourglass, plus daily affirmations printed on each reusable time capsule.
Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent calendar, $150
Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent calendar
The Body Shop's newest Advent calendar features an amazing pop-up construction filled with some full-sized favorites and bestsellers, including Chinese Ginseng & Rice face masks, Shea Shampoo and Conditioner and Drops of Youth Concentrate.
Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent calendar, $180
Lush Advent calendar
It makes perfect sense that Lush, the indulgent bath brand wildly popular with shoppers of all ages, makes one of the hottest Advents of the season. This luxurious box is filled with the brand's trademark bath bombs and other bath and body products, including fizzlers, shower gel, bubble bars and more. Order now for late November shipping and look forward to a month of baths.
Molton Brown Advent calendar
Perfect for anyone who enjoys the finer things in life, this exquisite set features a variety of Molton Brown's most popular body and home products, including bubble bath and body wash and fragrance.
Molton Brown Advent calendar, $270
The best jewelry Advent calendars
Add a bit of glam to your life this holiday with these jewelry Advent calendars.
Mignonne Gavigan jewelry Advent calendar
A little bling adds a whole lot of cheer to the holiday season, with this bauble filled Advent. Sophisticated, playful and eccentric jewelry brand Mignonne Gavigan filled this box with 24 conversation-starting earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more, each inspired by art, nature, travel and textiles. The 14-day box holds over $900 worth of treasures.
Mignonne Gavigan jewelry Advent calendar, $385
Abbott Lyon jewelry Advent calendar
Another fun box full of bling, this personalized Advent calendar from Abbott Lyon features an assortment of bestselling products, available in your choice of gold or silver, as well as an initial and birthstone of your choice. Want to add an extra touch of customization? Have the box personalized with a name. A $605 value.
Abbott Lyon jewelry Advent calendar, $300
Sterling Forever Build Your Own jewelry Advent calendar
Build your own advent calendar with Sterling Forever jewels. Choose five items, including CZ stud earrings, stacking rings and layering necklaces in silver, gold and rose gold tones. With three price tiers, you can find gorgeous options in your budget, ranging from $100 to $200.
Sterling Forever Build Your Own jewelry Advent, $100 and up
The best wine Advent calendars
Raise a glass to the Christmas season with one of these wine Advent calendars. (You need to be 21 or older to order and take delivery.)
Vinebox 12 or 24 Nights of Wine
Spread lots of cheer with 12 or 24 days of wine. Perfect for wine connoisseurs, the Vinebox Advent calendars offer a curated sampling of European wines. In addition to 12 or 24 vino-filled glass tubes, you can enjoy a virtual tasting experience led by a sommelier.
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $129 and up
Vinebox 24 Nights of Wine, $199
Vintner's Choice 12 Days of Bubble Advent calendar
Cheers! This Advent calendar features 12 mini bottles of Barefoot sparkling wine, including Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosè, Moscato Spumante and Pink Moscato.
Vintner's Choice 12 Days of Bubble Advent calendar, $100
The best beauty Advent calendars
Look your best at all the Christmas parties with one of these beauty Advent calendars.
CHI Holiday Beauty Box
Perfect for that someone in your life who spends a lot of time in the mirror playing with their tresses, this beauty box Advent from Chi features an assortment of bestsellers, including haircare products, accessories like brushes and clips and even a titanium hairstyling iron.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar
'Tis the season to try new makeup! There is lots of lipgloss, eyeshadow and blush to enjoy in this box set from NYX Professional Makeup, a great option for beauty junkies of any age.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar, $65
Babor Advent calendar
This skincare-inspired advent from Babor offers a facial essential behind every door. Curated by estheticians, each of the 24 concentrated ampoule skin boosters helps hydrate, lift and rejuvenate the skin. A $152 value.
Babor Advent calendar, $84 with code FRIEND (reduced from $99)
Ipsy Oh, What Fun! 25-Day Holiday calendar
Want to look fa-la-la-la-flawless all season long? Indulge in 25 days of surprises with deluxe- and full-size products from brands like Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, It Cosmetics and Osea with this Ipsy limited edition calendar. Over $475 value.
Ipsy Oh, What Fun! 25-Day Holiday Calendar, $115
Rahua Advent calendar
The very first Advent calendar from sustainable, plant-based haircare brand Rahua, this 12-piece set of deluxe- and full-sized products will nourish your hair, scalp and skin. Goodies include the award-winning Hydration Detangler, Aloe Vera Hair Gel and Enchanted Island Shampoo and Conditioner. $200 value.
Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar
Unwrap 24 beauty surprises, worth over $105 for just $45, with this Advent calendar from Sephora. It's filled with everything from lipgloss and eyeshadow to face masks, all from the beauty superstore's brand.
Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar, $45
The best edible Advent calendars
Chocolate-filled Advent calendars are a December tradition. But there's no reason to limit yourself to chocolate -- we found Advent calendars filled with all sorts of tasty treats.
Mancrates Ho Ho Holy Cow Jerky Advent calendar
For the person who can't get enough jerky, this calendar is stocked with 25 jerky bites in a variety of scrumptious flavors, including classics, like cajun and teriyaki, as well as some that are a little more exotic – birch beer, General Tso and root beer habanero, to name a few.
Mancrates Ho Ho Holy Cow Jerky Advent calendar, $90
Bonne Maman fruit spreads and honey Advent calendar
A top-selling Advent calendar on Amazon and yearly sell-out, this clever gift comes filled with mini jars of Bonne Maman's famous fruit spreads and honey.
Bonne Maman fruit spreads and honey Advent calendar, $40
Godiva Holiday Luxury Chocolate Truffles Advent calendar
Not your average chocolate-filled Advent calendar, this chocolate truffle box from Godiva satiates the taste buds in a major way. The collection includes milk, dark and white chocolate signature truffles from the chocolatier.
Godiva Holiday Luxury Chocolate Truffles Advent calendar, $65
La Maison du Chocolat Advent calendar
Indulge chocolate connoisseurs interested in exploring exotic sweet treats with this gourmet Advent calendar, which boasts 24 delectable surprises.
La Maison du Chocolat Advent calendar, $90
Best of Harry and David Advent calendar
Foodies, rejoice! This calendar comes stocked with Harry and David's most beloved and bestselling delicacies, including fruit, gourmet popcorn, nuts, meats and more.
Best of Harry and David Advent calendar, $200
The best tea and coffee Advent calendars
These coffee and tea Advent calendars offer a warm and cozy start to your December mornings.
Sips By DIY 24-day tea Advent calendar
Make your own drinkable Advent calendar. This Sips By DIY kit lets you create a festive garland of 24 daily teas. This advent calendar kit contains enough tea to make a cup a day.
This Sips By calendar includes 24 glassine envelopes, 24 unique single serve tea bags, 24 illustrated advent cards, two tassels, a pom pom rope, 24 mini clothespins and instructions.
Sips By DIY 24-day tea Advent calendar, $28
Sips By also offers an 8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah calendar.
8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah calendar, $18
Pukka Tea Advent calendar
A bestseller on Amazon, this highly-rated Advent calendar is great for tea drinkers. Each day treats you to a special bag of tea, 24 flavors in all.
Pukka Tea Advent calendar, $14 with coupon
Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar
For the second year in a row, Bean Box brings back the wildly popular 12 Mornings of Coffee. Reimagined as a classic holiday storybook, this Advent is filled with 1.8 oz of whole bean or ground coffee (each bag brews 4-6 mugs), curated from the nation's top roasters.
Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar, $64
The best reusable Advent calendars
Looking for a truly unique Advent calendar experience for your family? These reusable Advent calendars can be filled with personalized gifts, treats or messages of your choosing.
Olive and Cocoa Chalet Lit Advent calendar
Countdown the days until Christmas in style with this thoughtful, reusable, wood Advent, adorned with mini lights. Fill each of the one-inch boxes with your own gifts or treats. Like all Olive and Cocoa products, the calendar arrives gorgeously wrapped in paper and ribbon.
Olive and Cocoa Chalet Lit Advent calendar, $144
The best decor and home Advent calendars
Old World Christmas ornaments Advent calendar
A great gift idea, this Advent calendar filled with gorgeous, acrylic mini ornaments from Old World Christmas can be enjoyed year after year.
Old World Christmas ornaments Advent calendar, $45 (reduced from $50)
Erin Condren 12 Days of Writing Tools Advent calendar
The perfect Advent for a writer or the stationary-obsessed, this 12-day Advent from Erin Condred comes with 12 unique writing utensils, each individually wrapped and placed in a reusable tub case.
Erin Condren 12 Days of Writing Tools Advent calendar, $23 (reduced from $28)
Best pop culture Advent calendars
Whether you're a fan of Legos, "The Office" or country singer Dolly Parton, there's a pop culture Advent calendar perfect for you. Here are some of our favorites.
Funko 'The Office' Advent calendar
A great gift for fans of the hit television series as well as for your coworkers, "The Office" Funko Advent calendar commemorates the show's beloved characters with tiny, vinyl figurines.
Funko "The Office" Advent calendar, $35 (reduced from $50)
Lego Star Wars Advent calendar
Fun for Star Wars fans of all ages, this Lego set includes minifigures, droid figures and mini builds inspired by the popular movie franchise. Ages 6 and up.
Lego Star Wars, $36 (reduced from $45)
Dolly Parton Advent calendar
An homage to country music legend Dolly Parton, this advent calendar sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma is filled with the singer's favorite sweet treats, including gummies, chocolates and mints.
Dolly Parton Advent calendar, $40
'Friends' Advent calendar
You can almost hear the "Friends" theme song playing in the background as you open up each of the windows unveiling another surprise inspired by the hit show. Notepads, erasers, pencils and stickers are just a few of the items included.
"Friends" Advent calendar, $30
Early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now
While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.
- The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 Guide
- The Ultimate Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Amazon, Walmart and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
- The best early Black Friday luggage deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Calpak and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Samsung phones, iRobot Roomba, Theragun and more
- The best deals on furniture ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair: furniture, kitchen and more
- Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available at Amazon, and one is discounted ahead of Black Friday
- The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- The best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon now
- The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung washers and dryers you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators: Save up to $1,200
- The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
- The best early Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances at Amazon: Keurig, Instant Pot and more
- The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals on washer and dryer combos: Samsung, LG, more
- The best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Braava Jet Mop, Shark IQ and more
- Surprise! Another retailer is holding a massive early Black Friday sale today on kitchen appliances, furniture and more
- Samsung is having an early Black Friday sale today, and the deals on 'The Frame' TV are ridiculous
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas
It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.
So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research on the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.
Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen cookware and kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.
- Introducing the CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list, our picks for the best presents of 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The Apple iPhone 14 is the best phone to give this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Rimowa Original checked bag is the best luggage for travel this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is the best to use and gift this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is our top gift for girls this holiday
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch to give this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: I am Groot Marvel Lego set is our top gift for boys in 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple AirTags make the best stocking stuffers for Christmas 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why we love custom leather jackets by The Jacket Maker
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The 4.9-star-rated Santa's Visit Lego set is our favorite to gift this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: NordicTrack T Series treadmill is the best home fitness machine this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday: Why the KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer is the holiday kitchen gadget on everyone's wish list
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet to gift in 2022 -- and it's on sale at Amazon now
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Mr. Christmas smart tree is the best Christmas tree of 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the best headphones to gift (and they're on sale now)
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the iRobot Roomba j7+ is the best robot vacuum to gift this year
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why our staff loves Great Jones cookware and why you will too
for more features.