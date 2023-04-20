The best Amazon deals on Blink cameras and doorbells

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is currently offering deep discounts on top-rated Blink home cameras and video doorbells. A video camera or doorbell can add an extra layer of security to your home. Right now, you can add security to your home without busting your wallet.

Top products in this article:

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $145 (reduced from $250)

Blink Mini, $25 (reduced from $35)

Blink video doorbell (full system), $59 (reduced from $81)

A home security camera can help you keep an eye on your home and pets while you're away. Blink, an Amazon brand, offers cameras for the interior and exterior of your home. Blink home cameras and video doorbells all offer high-quality night vision, a live video feed and motion alerts.

There's never been a better time to invest in your security. All these Blink products are on sale on Amazon right now.

Best Amazon deals on Blink cameras and doorbells

Shop the best Blink deals before they end.

The Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. It features two-way audio, motion detection and a live video stream. It is battery operated and has a two-year battery life.

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $64 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $145 (reduced from $250)

Blink Outdoor add-on camera, $58 (reduced from $90)

The Blink Outdoor with floodlight includes all of the features of the standard Blink Outdoor camera, plus an added 700-lumen floodlight. The light is motion-triggered to help the camera see anyone or anything that is moving around your home or yard at night. The light can also be turned on by voice command using a paired Amazon Alexa device.

Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight, $98 (reduced from $140)

The Blink video doorbell lets you answer your door from your smartphone. It features day and infrared night video and two-way audio. The Blink video doorbell can be connected to your doorbell's wiring system or installed wire-free.

Blink video doorbell (standalone), $35 (reduced from $50)

Blink video doorbell (full system), $59 (reduced from $81)

The Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera. Unlike the larger, battery-powered versions, the Mini needs to be plugged in. It still has full camera functionality with live video viewing, two-way audio and night vision. The Mini can also chime and provide alerts from the Blink video doorbell.

Blink Mini, $25 (reduced from $35)

