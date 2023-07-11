Prime Day Keurig deal: K-Essentials brewer is just $50 for Amazon Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer as part of its huge Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5 inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Keurig K-Express single serve coffee brewer, $50 with Prime (reduced from $80)

More of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen. Shop deals on Instant Pots, Keurig coffee makers, toaster ovens and more.

Vitamix 5200 blender: $300 with Prime ($180 off)

Shake up your morning routine this Amazon Prime Day with a blender that boasts serious horsepower.

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. (We love how smoothly soups and smoothies turn out.) Its blades move so fast that you can even make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $300 with Prime (reduced from $480)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50



If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 with coupon (reduced from $100)

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $76



The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $76 (reduced from $100)

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart): $76 with Prime

Here's a great deal on an air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts). The best part is that Amazon Prime members can score this air fryer for over $100 off.

Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $76 with Prime (reduced from $180)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $260

This mini stand mixer offers full-size power in a compact design, make it perfect for small kitchens. Its durable metal construction with 67 touch points ensures thorough mixing. Plus, the convenient tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer currently has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 3,800 reviews.

"My KitchenAid stand mixer is quiet, powerful and really built to last. I wish I would have bought one years ago," shared one Amazon reviewer.

Score this top-rated stand mixer now for an incredible deal on Amazon. But hurry- this hot Prime Day deal won't last for long.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 with Prime (reduced from $380)

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer: $39

If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a powerful 250-watt motor.

The stand mixer comes in six colors and is currently 51% off.

Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $39 (reduced from $80)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $128



An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $128 (reduced from $160)

Wirsh espresso machine: $140



If you're trying to save some money by making your lattes at home, you won't want to miss this deal on the Wirsh espresso machine.

This 15-bar espresso maker helps you brew like a barista at home, with the ability to make a single or double shot, easy temperature control and a milk frothing wand.

Wirsh espresso machine, $130 with coupon (reduced from $200)

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $549



This fully-automatic Philips espresso machine features an intuitive touch display and LatteGo automatic milk frother to help you craft the perfect latte at home.

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine, $549 (reduced from $649)

