2026 Texas primary elections live updates: voters weigh in on key local races
Texans are casting their ballots this Wednesday in the 2026 primary elections, choosing their parties' candidates for key federal, statewide, and legislative races leading up to the November general election.
- U.S. Senate: One of the highest-profile contests in Texas this year features incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, who is facing a strong Republican primary challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, raising the possibility of a GOP runoff. On the Democratic side, Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico are competing for the nomination to take on the eventual Republican nominee in November. Surveys indicate competitive races in both parties.
- Texas Attorney General: With Ken Paxton leaving the office to pursue a U.S. Senate bid, the GOP primary to replace him has drawn a crowded and competitive field. Republican candidates State Sen. Joan Huffman, State Sen. Mayes Middleton, Former U.S. Department of Justice official Aaron Reitz and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy are vying for the nomination, and if no one secures a majority, the race could advance to a runoff that determines the party's nominee.
Democratic candidates Joe Jaworski, Nathan Johnson and Tony Box are each making the case that they can bring stability and credibility to an office that has been under the microscope in recent years.
- Agriculture Commissioner: The Texas Agriculture Commissioner race pits incumbent Sid Miller, seeking a fourth term, against Republican challenger Nate Sheets. Miller emphasizes programs supporting local farmers and water security, while Sheets focuses on boosting farm revenues and E-Verify. Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Sheets.
- Texas House District 30 (Dallas and Tarrant counties): This is an open Democratic-leaning seat because incumbent Rep. Jasmine Crockett is running for U.S. Senate instead of seeking re-election. Key Democratic primary candidates include Frederick D. Haynes III, Barbara Mallory Caraway and Rodney LaBruce. There's also a GOP contest, though Republicans have historically been less competitive in this district. Candidates include Barnett Walker, Everett Jackson, Sholdon Daniels, and Gregorio H. Heise.
- Texas House District 33 (Dallas County): Texas' newly drawn 33rd Congressional District is a prime district for Democrats. Democratic primary candidates include Former U.S. representative Colin Allred, Rep. Julie Johnson, Zeeshan Hafeez and Carlos Quintanilla. Republican primary candidates include Patrick David Gillespie, John Sims, Monte "Doc" Mitchell, and Kurt Schwab.
Key dates after the Texas primary: Runoffs, May elections and the road to November 2026
While Texas' March 3 primary marks the first major step in the 2026 election cycle, several key dates follow that will shape who ultimately appears on — and wins in — November's general election.
After the primaries, voters will turn their attention to the May 2 uniform election, which typically features local races such as school boards, city councils and bond measures. For that election, the last day to register is April 2, early voting runs from April 20 through April 28, and mail ballot applications must be received by April 20.
Some primary contests may not be settled in March. If no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a primary runoff on May 26. For the runoff, the voter registration deadline is April 27, early voting is scheduled for May 9 through May 22, and mail ballot requests must be received by May 15. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on runoff day.
The election cycle culminates in the November 3, 2026 general election, when voters choose officeholders for statewide positions, the Texas Legislature, Congress and other federal, state and local offices. The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 5, with early voting set for Oct. 17 through Oct. 30 and mail ballot applications due by Oct. 23. As with other Election Days in Texas, polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What's on your ballot and how to find out before you vote
Texas voters heading to the polls today for the 2026 primary elections will encounter dozens of different contests for statewide, legislative and local offices on their ballots. Every voter will see a different ballot depending on where they live, as races vary by county, congressional district and legislative boundaries. Statewide contests — including the primaries for governor and U.S. senator — will appear on every ballot, while many other races are specific to local districts.
Voters can preview what will be on their ballot by checking sample ballots posted by their county elections department. In Dallas County, for example, voters can enter their registration information online to see the exact ballot they'll receive at their polling place for either the Republican or Democratic primary. Counties also provide generic sample ballots to give voters a broader look at party contests.
Polls opened for the Texas primary. How to find your voting location before the deadline.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Texas' March 3 primary election, giving voters across the state the chance to choose their party's nominees for statewide, congressional and local races. For many Texans, the first question is where to vote, since each voter is assigned to a specific precinct within their home county.
Voters can find their polling place by visiting votetexas.gov, the Texas Secretary of State's website, and clicking on the "Where's my Polling Place?" tab. The site's Voter Lookup Tool allows people to check their registration status and see their assigned location by entering their personal information. Voters can also contact their county elections office directly or check their voter registration card, which typically lists their polling site. Officials recommend confirming locations ahead of time, as polling places can change.
Large North Texas counties, including Collin, Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties, also provide online polling place maps for voters. On Election Day, polling locations statewide remain open until 7 p.m. CT, and any voter in line by that time is allowed to cast a ballot.