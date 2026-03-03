Watch CBS News
Live

2026 Texas primary elections live updates: voters weigh in on key local races

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins,
CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Texans are casting their ballots this Wednesday in the 2026 primary elections, choosing their parties' candidates for key federal, statewide, and legislative races leading up to the November general election.
 

Key dates after the Texas primary: Runoffs, May elections and the road to November 2026

While Texas' March 3 primary marks the first major step in the 2026 election cycle, several key dates follow that will shape who ultimately appears on — and wins in — November's general election. 

After the primaries, voters will turn their attention to the May 2 uniform election, which typically features local races such as school boards, city councils and bond measures. For that election, the last day to register is April 2, early voting runs from April 20 through April 28, and mail ballot applications must be received by April 20.

Some primary contests may not be settled in March. If no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers advance to a primary runoff on May 26. For the runoff, the voter registration deadline is April 27, early voting is scheduled for May 9 through May 22, and mail ballot requests must be received by May 15. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on runoff day.

The election cycle culminates in the November 3, 2026 general election, when voters choose officeholders for statewide positions, the Texas Legislature, Congress and other federal, state and local offices. The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 5, with early voting set for Oct. 17 through Oct. 30 and mail ballot applications due by Oct. 23. As with other Election Days in Texas, polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read more here.

By Sergio Candido
 

What's on your ballot and how to find out before you vote

Texas voters heading to the polls today for the 2026 primary elections will encounter dozens of different contests for statewide, legislative and local offices on their ballots. Every voter will see a different ballot depending on where they live, as races vary by county, congressional district and legislative boundaries. Statewide contests — including the primaries for governor and U.S. senator — will appear on every ballot, while many other races are specific to local districts.

Voters can preview what will be on their ballot by checking sample ballots posted by their county elections department. In Dallas County, for example, voters can enter their registration information online to see the exact ballot they'll receive at their polling place for either the Republican or Democratic primary. Counties also provide generic sample ballots to give voters a broader look at party contests.

Read more here.

By Sergio Candido
 

Polls opened for the Texas primary. How to find your voting location before the deadline.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Texas' March 3 primary election, giving voters across the state the chance to choose their party's nominees for statewide, congressional and local races. For many Texans, the first question is where to vote, since each voter is assigned to a specific precinct within their home county.

Voters can find their polling place by visiting votetexas.gov, the Texas Secretary of State's website, and clicking on the "Where's my Polling Place?" tab. The site's Voter Lookup Tool allows people to check their registration status and see their assigned location by entering their personal information. Voters can also contact their county elections office directly or check their voter registration card, which typically lists their polling site. Officials recommend confirming locations ahead of time, as polling places can change.

Large North Texas counties, including Collin, Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties, also provide online polling place maps for voters. On Election Day, polling locations statewide remain open until 7 p.m. CT, and any voter in line by that time is allowed to cast a ballot.

Read more here.

By Sergio Candido

In:

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue