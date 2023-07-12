Attention book lovers: Get 3 months of Audible for free during Amazon Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 offers? Three months free of Audible.

With an Audible Premium Plus membership, you can select an audiobook to keep a month. That means with this Prime Day offer, you're receiving three free audiobooks. Audible also has thousands of books included with your membership that you can listen to every month, plus podcasts, meditations and more. With a membership, you can get access to exclusive sales, and once you've spent your credit on an audiobook each month, you can purchase more audiobooks for 30% off.

This Audible Premium Plus membership costs $15 a month after your free trial ends. You can cancel anytime, even before you get charged.

The best gift card deals for Prime Day 2023

Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day, mostly through Amazon gift card deals. Check out more free money deals below.

Free money with gift cards from top brands

Amazon's gift card deals are here. And we can't believe how good some of these are. Save $10 on Grub Hub, Fandango, Bath & Body Works, Chipotle or Regal $50 gift cards, or save $10.50 on gift cards for Panera Bread, Cinemark and Old Navy if you spend $50. If you get a $100 gift card for Door Dash, you'll get a $20 bounce back credit.

Plus, there are many more gift card lightning deals for Spafinder, Petco, Gap and White Castle right now. Just go to the link below to see the incredible gift card offers available now for Prime Day.

Amazon gift card deals: Buy gift cards from top brands and get free credits

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Buy a $50 Uber gift card, get $10 free

If you ever Uber, you would be foolish to miss this gift card deal. You're getting $10 for free by buying a $50 Uber gift card. Just enter the code UBER at checkout. You'll receive your $10 in bounceback credits within three days. This deal is limited to one per customer.

Buy a $50 Uber gift card, get $10 free

Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card

Here's a special deal to get a free Amazon gift card: right now you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (which includes the Microsoft Office suite) for $50, and you'll get the gift card from Amazon for free. This is a great Prime Day deal, and you'll be able to access programs like Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft OneDrive.

Purchase a Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription and get a $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)



The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

