Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, more: The best new PS4 and PS5 game releases in February 2022

Elden Ring is slated to hit the streets on February 25, 2022 on the Sony Playstation 4 and PS5 consoles. FromSoftware, Inc.

February is an exciting month to shop for new PS5 games. The sought-after PlayStation 5 console remains hard to find, with consumers vying over PS5 restocks at big retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. But game developers are still rolling out new PS5 games, and there may be a few classics in the making releasing this month.

The highly anticipated RPG "Elden Ring" leads the charge in this onslaught of games. The Hidetaka Miyazaki-directed "Elden Ring," with an eye-popping Metacritic score of 97, is getting a lot of positive early access reviews prior to its February 25 release. The new "Horizon Forbidden West," which only hit the streets on February 18, is also getting a lot of praise from open world fans. Meanwhile, those who love the horror film franchise "Evil Dead" might be sad to know that "Evil Dead: The Game" has been delayed yet again. But other titles, such as "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" and "OlliOlli World" should tide them over until then.

PlayStation 4 owners who have yet to secure a PS5 console may be happy to know that most of these PS5 games are also available for PS4; they don't have to wait for another PS5 restock to play them. What's more, players who purchase top titles such as "Horizon Forbidden West" and "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version free.

Keep reading to learn what games are coming to the PlayStation in February 2022.

Where to buy a PS5

Still trying to track down a PlayStation 5 console? Walmart is having an exclusive sale event for Walmart+ members on Thursday, February 24 that includes a PS5 restock (plus discounts on new 4K TVs, Instant Pots, vacuums and more tech).

The Walmart sale is likely your best shot at getting the console this month, but there's a catch: You need to be a paid Walmart+ member to access the PS5 restock at 12 p.m. EST. A subscription to Walmart+ runs $12.95 per month (or $98 per year) and offers access to this and other member-only sales, plus other benefits.

Walmart+ membership, $12.95 per month

Once you've signed up for a Walmart+ subscription using the button above, you're ready to go for Thursday. Just be sure to visit the PS5 page a few moments before 12 p.m. EST (9 p.m. PST) and start smashing that refresh button. We've heard first-hand reports that shoppers have been able to snag consoles as late as one minute after a Walmart+ PS5 restock happens.

You can check the current PS5 stock at Walmart by using the button below.

PlayStation 5 console, $500

All free PS Plus games for February 2022

PlayStation Plus members looking to save money can fill in the gaps of their PS4 game library with free downloads of 2020's "UFC 4" and 2021's "Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure." Both are now available on PS Plus through the end of the month. PlayStation 5 gamers, meanwhile, can download the well-received, albeit slightly retro at this point, "Planet Coaster: Console Edition." All three games are only available on PS Plus through February 28, so you only have a few days left to add them to your collection for free.

PlayStation Plus membership (12 months), $60

The best new PS4 and PS5 video game releases of February 2022

With spectacular open worlds and formidable beat-em-ups, the new PS4 and new PS5 games coming this February should keep players entertained for the whole month and beyond.

Elden Ring (February 25, 2022)

It's no surprise that "Elden Ring" is currently the most talked-about Sony PlayStation game, especially with early access reviews calling it a "masterpiece." The brainchild of video game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin, this game boasts a tough yet forgiving open world title teeming with stunning lands, dungeons and a slew of customizable weapon skills. With its release only a few days away, now's a good time to pre-order.

Elden Ring, PS5 (pre-order), $60

Elden Ring, PS4 (pre-order), $60

Horizon Forbidden West (February 18, 2022)

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Explore untrammeled lands, fight nomadic raiders and battle machines in this sequel to 2017's highly successful "Horizon Zero Dawn." "Horizon Forbidden West," coming to PS4 and PS5, drops players (as machine hunter Aloy) in post-apocalyptic California, Nevada and Utah, where they'll roam a larger open-world map full of metal creatures old and new. Luckily, this PS5 game comes with new character abilities as well.

Horizon Forbidden West, PS5, $70

Horizon Forbidden West, PS4, $60

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (February 4, 2022)

Square Enix

The end-of-days genre is, ironically, alive and well, as "Dying Light 2: Stay Human" proves. Only a few days old, having hit the streets February 4, this PlayStation 5 game already has amassed glowing reviews from gamers and gaming publications. Despite being riddled with bugs, the game makes up for it with a remarkable open world, surreal vibe and great parkour moves.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, PS5. $60

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, PS4. $60

Sifu (February 8, 2022)

Microids

"Sifu" combines martial arts combat with challenging enemies that will test your button-mashing skills. This new PS5 release, by the same folks who did 2017's "Absolver," is a great beat-em-up with beautiful visuals and a memorable score. It's a challenging PS5 game, but one that has room for mastery through repetition. And you can now purchase it from the PlayStation Store.

Sifu, PS4/PS5, $40

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (February 22, 2022)

Bungie

"Destiny 2: The Witch Queen" may just be an expansion to Bungie's "Destiny 2." But it's compelling enough to check out on the PlayStation Store, even if you haven't played the popular online-only first-person shooter before. In this upcoming pay-for campaign, Bungie shifts its priority to story-focused missions and introduces a new location, along with two new dungeons and a new level of difficulty designed to challenge single players.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, PS4/PS5, $40

All the new PS4 and PS5 video game releases this month

Here's a list of all the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games coming out in February 2022.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 1

The Sealed Ampoule ( PS4 ) - February 2

Dying Light 2: Stay Human ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 4

OlliOlli World ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 8

Sifu ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 8

Unbound: Worlds Apart ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 9

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( PS4 ) - February 15

King of Fighters XV ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 17

Horizon Forbidden West ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 18

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 22

Monark ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 22

Sol Cresta ( PS4 ) - February 22

Truck Driver: Premium Edition ( PS5 ) - February 22nd

GRID Legends ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 24

Martha is Dead ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 24

Elden Ring ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 25

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream ( PS4 ) - February 25

Tormented Souls ( PS4 ) - February 25

Blood Bowl 3 ( PS4 | PS5 ) - February 2022

