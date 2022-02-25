What you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED Model and where to get it

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model, released on Oct. 8, 2021, features a vibrant new 7-inch OLED HD display. Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is still red hot, though it's not surprising that this latest iteration of the gaming giant's popular Switch console is a hit. It boasts a larger 7-inch OLED screen that offers more vivid colors, deeper blacks and better contrast than previous models when used in hand-held mode. On top of that marquee feature, it also comes with a wider kickstand, a new dock style, twice the storage and improved speakers.

The good news is, unlike the PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now easier to find than it was before the holidays. If you're trying to track down a Nintendo Switch OLED Model, the biggest online retailers should have units available for purchase. Best Buy, for example, has the Neon Red/Neon Blue version on hand.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo will also continue to offer the colorful Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games, but does not connect to TVs.

Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $350 (list price)

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now available at Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop, though there's no telling if stock will run out again in the near future. If you're hoping to pay list price for the Nintendo Switch OLED -- $350 -- now would be the best time to get one.

Otherwise, you could try a third-party seller on a resale website if stock runs out again -- though you'll pay a premium for the privilege. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sells for $358 at StockX, close to retail price.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $358 (resale price)

What's new with the Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo

The first thing you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED is that it's not the long-awaited and long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro. The new console does not support 4K resolution, nor is the hardware any faster than the older Switch model.

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $350

What games should you play on the Nintendo Switch OLED



All existing Nintendo Switch games will play on the new Nintendo Switch OLED, so there are no worries about compatibility. There are, however, newer games that would look good on that OLED display.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" is cracking Amazon's top 10 game list and tops the best-selling video games list in January 2022. It's a significant departure from typical Pokémon gameplay. Instead of the traditional random-encounter-based RPG experience, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" has a more open, "Breath of the Wild"-esque feel where Pokémon can be observed in the wild.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, $55

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is akin to a digital getaway -- perhaps that's why it became so popular during the pandemic. This low-pressure game places you square on your own deserted island, where you collect resources, craft items and build homes to create your own personalized world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Nintendo via Amazon

Another Pokémon game on Amazon's best seller list, "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" is a remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS title, "Pokémon: Diamond." Also set in the Sinnoh region, the game retains the original story and Pokémon lineup, while also including some nice modern upgrades, such as a revamped battle screen. It released alongside its sister title, "Pokémon Shining Pearl," another title Pokémon should check out.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, $55 (reduced from $60)

Metroid Dread

Nintendo

If you are looking for newer titles to play on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, take a look at Metroid Dread, the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years. In it, Samus Aran returns to explore the planet ZDR, a world infested with dangerous aliens and deadly robots. NintendoLife calls Metroid Dread "a triumphant return for both for both Samus Aran and developer MercurySteam," further noting the game "plays better than anything we've seen from the series so far."

Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch, $59

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo

"Kirby and the Forgotten Land" is already one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games well before its March 25, 2022 release. This 3D platforming adventure will have you exploring a world full of abandoned ruins from a past civilization, using your enemies' abilities against them.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (pre-order), $55

