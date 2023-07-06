Best early Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to upgrade your home tech for less? Tons of popular Amazon smart devices are on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. We've found the best deals on Amazon Fire TVs, Ring video doorbells, Kindle bundles and more that you can shop right now.

If you're looking to add a new streaming or smart home device to your setup, you'll want to check out these Amazon device deals. We anticipate that Amazon will put even more top-rated Amazon devices on sale as Amazon Prime Day 2023 approaches, so be sure to keep checking back for more great deals on Kindles, Amazon Fire TVs and more.

Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $430 and up

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $430 (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $560 (reduced from $830)

Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV: $600 (Save $200)

You can score a great discount on Amazon's newest TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.

Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.

65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $65 (save $125)



The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors. Plus

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $65 (reduced from $190)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials bundle: $168



Save $20 when you buy this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition bundle. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB storage. The on-sale bundle includes an Amazon leather cover and a wireless charging dock.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials bundle, $168 (reduced from $260)

Amazon Fire HD 8: $55



The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 (reduced from $100)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $70 (reduced from $115)

Echo Dot: $23

The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.

The Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home. It also operates as a portable smart speaker. Get the latest model of the Echo Dot now for 54% with Amazon Prime.

Amazon Echo Dot, $23 (reduced from $50)

You can also save on the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $30 (reduced from $60)

Amazon Echo Studio speaker: $155

Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent smart speaker. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality. Save $45 n the Amazon Echo Studio now.

Amazon Echo Studio, $155 (reduced from $200)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23



Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $23.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $23 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110

With an octa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. It provides a true-to-life, cinematic 4K experience and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

You can also go entirely hands-free -- just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $110 (reduced from $140)

Amazon Echo Auto: $35

The second generation Amazon Echo Auto, now with an adhesive mount, adds hands-free controls for navigation, playing music and listening to podcasts to your car. The new Amazon Echo Auto also comes with Alexa's AI image processing feature, so you can give your Echo Auto commands based on on-screen images.

Amazon Echo Auto, $35 (reduced from $55)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system

The Eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet and provides support for Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit. Its tri-band technology allows it to support up to 75 connected devices.

This heavily-discounted Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system includes 3 Eero Pro and replaces the traditional Wi-Fi router, Wi-Fi extender and internet booster to cover the whole house with fast and reliable internet.

Amazon Prime Members save more than half price now, ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $70 (reduced from $150)

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.

