The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirPods

Right now, Amazon has every model of Apple AirPods on sale, from the budget-minded, second-generation Apple AirPods ($100) to the new Apple AirPods Pro ($175). Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these Apple AirPods with free two-day shipping, and in some locations, free one-day shipping.

Best 2nd Gen Apple AirPods deal at Amazon: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Best 3rd Gen Apple AirPods deal at Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

If you're planning to get more active this summer, Apple AirPods make for great gym headphones. And at these prices, there's no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to buy them -- you'll save up to $75 if you act now.

Of course, there's more than just Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon now -- we found all sorts of great deals on Apple products ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Be sure to check out the deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 (save $70).

Best Apple AirPods deals on Amazon now

Apple AirPods typically go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but there's no need to wait until late July to cop a pair. Apple AirPods prices are now significantly below Apple retail at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon right now for $100. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $169

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $169 (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods Pro: $175

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the deal we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now at $175, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

More earbud and headphone deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We found even more earbud and headphone deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Shop these deals from Samsung, Beats by Dre, Bose and more right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 are having a sale moment as well. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $100

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers, and gave them a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality. If you love live shows, you may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $170)

Beats Solo3: $159

If you're partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio (for a more-immersive listening experience), soft-ear foams (for comfort), and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $159 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3: $180

Beats Studio3 headphones are currently $170 off at Amazon. This makes them one of the best headphone deals out there right now. On top of their adaptive noise cancelation, the Beats Studio3 headphones feature real-time audio calibration. They're fast-charging, and easy to connect with iOS and Android devices, too. This pair of headphones also supports spatial audio. And reviewers on Amazon rave about how the headphones feel comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

Beats Studio3, $180 (reduced from $350)

Powerbeats Pro: $200

If you like to stay active, the Powerbeats Pro may be a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit (making them ideal for rigorous activities, such as running). They're IPX4-rated for water resistance, too. They come in several different colors.

These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale now at Amazon.

Powerbeats Pro, $200 (reduced from $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset: $268

The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset is a great choice for those looking for a comfortable luxury headset. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic. All this allows you to be heard loud and clear by the competition. The headset can be worn wirelessly, and features a built-in mic system that can make clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $268 (regularly $330)

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds: $130

These Sony earbuds feature an HD-noise canceling processor, and 24-bit audio-signal processing. The earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life. If you missed a full charge, and you're on the go, then you're still good -- that's because these Sony buds only take 10 minutes to charge (to deliver you up to 90 minutes of play time).

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds, $130 (regularly $200)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149



If you're looking for a pair of weather- and sweat-resistant earbuds, the Bose Sport Earbuds boast an IPX4 rating (meaning they'll offer protection against water splashes). To make them easier to control during workouts, they feature a capacitive-touch interface. Finally, these earbuds offer up to 15 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (reduced from $179)

More Apple tech on sale at Amazon now

Shop more on sale Apple tech at Amazon right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $329

Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41 mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It's going for $429 right now -- that's down from the $499 Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $359

The larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $359 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 (regularly $529)

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $199

Though it's not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty of cool going for it. It's water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that'll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42 mm), $199 (reduced from $229)

Apple Watch SE (40 mm): $229

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that's 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.

Apple Watch SE GPS (40 mm), $229 (reduced from $279)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $87



The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save over $10 by buying it on Amazon, and get it for $87.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)

