Great waterproof workout headphones and earbuds for the gym on sale right now

Bose via Amazon

Having the right soundtrack is essential for any workout, whether you're at the gym, at home or outdoors. A fast-paced, upbeat pop track can help push you to run just a little bit further and faster while the right rap song might help you reach a new personal record with the weights. Choosing the right tunes is a matter of personal taste.

Picking the right workout headphones, on the other hand, is a bit more scientific. There are a few important things to consider when purchasing sport earbuds or headphones for the gym. To start, go for a pair with water and sweat resistance, which is measured on a scale of IPX0 to IPX9 with 9 offering the most protection. Generally, a rating of IPX4 is good for workouts as it denotes protection against splashing water or sweat resistance. But there are headphones with a IPX7 rating, making them waterproof and sweatproof enough for any workout besides swimming. (If you're heading into the pool, you'll want IPX8 or higher.)

It's important to consider how well the headphones fit, too. Active users who do a lot of running, cardio or CrossFit should prioritize a snug, comfortable fit that keeps those workout headphones in place no matter how vigorous the movement. Fit is also vital for strength-training exercises, as you don't want those earbuds or headphones falling off in the middle of a strenuous set at the gym.

Don't sweat it if you need help picking the right exercise headphones or earbuds. CBS Essentials is here to guide you. Take a look at these great waterproof headphones and earbuds on sale, plus a few other highly rated models we think are worth your consideration.

Great workout headphones on sale right now

Here are the best workout headphones on sale at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and more. We keep the list updated regularly, so you can always find the best deal on exercise headphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $170 at Samsung

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, offer eight hours of battery life (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), an IPX7 waterproof rating and support Dolby Atmos if you want to take them out of the gym and into your home theater.

Available in three colors, these sports headphones are $30 off at Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $170 (reduced from $200)

Apple AirPods: $175 at Amazon

Apple

Sure, there are Bluetooth earbuds that are less expensive than the water-resistant Apple AirPods Pro. And there are earbuds that have better sound quality. But when it comes to pairing with your Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or other Apple devices, the AirPods are hard to beat. The connection is near effortless.

There's some impressive tech behind Apple AirPods -- they have built-in accelerometers that determine when you've got them in your ears, so there's no need to manually power them on and off. These things just know when you're using them, and even what Apple device you're using them with. Siri is built in, too. And should you ever lose an earbud or the carrying case, they're easy to track down through Apple's "Find My" service.

This model is IPX4 water resistant. You get really powerful active noise cancellation, too, which blocks out the outside world when you're listening to your tunes. And since it's made by Apple, you know you're getting a quality (and trendy) product.

According to Apple, these AirPods have up to 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. They come with a Qi-compatible wireless charging case, however, that extends this to more than 24 hours of listening time.

These wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for $175.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $250)

Looking for an even deeper discount on Apple AirPods? They're not a top pick for workout headphones, and the charging care requires a wire, but the IPX4 rated second generation Apple AirPods are on sale for $99 right now at Amazon -- the best price we've seen this season.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo: $47 at Amazon

Anker via Amazon

These 4.4-star-rated wireless earbuds from Anker are definitely budget-focused. Don't expect the luxe features or top-tier sound quality you'd get from a pair of $200 earbuds. But Amazon reviewers say these sub-$50 earbuds are amazing for the price, with good sound quality.

They've got real gym chops too: The lightweight Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are rated IPX7 waterproof (protected against temporary immersion), so they can be rinsed off after workouts. They promise a secure fit as well, boasting a twist-and-lock design that stays in place.

"The sound is good," Amazon reviewer Greg says, "better than average but it's not a Hi-Fi audiophile's acoustic dream. For the pounding I'm giving these buds while cycling, running, working out, working in the yard and just about every other sweat-soaked activity, they definitely step up to the plate and perform."

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo running headphones last for roughly five hours on a single charge, with an extra 15 hours of charge available via the included wired charging case.

These headphones, currently available in four colors, are priced at $47 and up.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo, $47 (reduced from $60)

Jabra Elite Active 75t: $100 at Amazon



Jabra via Amazon

Another pair of earbuds specifically designed for workouts, the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds are IP57 dustproof and waterproof, resilient enough to survive a quick drop in a puddle. But just as importantly, they feature a grip coating to keep them in place during workouts.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t "beat(s) the hell out of my regular Airpods," says Amazon reviewer Nelson92. "I DON'T HAVE TO PUSH THEM BACK IN WHILE RUNNING! Secure fit, cancels out strong Colorado winds. Battery has already lasted more than a few runs."

Sound quality is great: Multiple Amazon reviewers praise the powerful bass they deliver. These earbuds offer active noise cancellation powered by four microphones. You can turn this noise cancellation off with the push of a button, however, allowing you to talk with someone without needing to remove them from your ears.

Jabra says the Elite Active 75t earbuds will last 5.5 hours on a full charge, or up to 24 hours when stored in the included wired charging case (USB-C). A 15-minute quick charge buys up an hour of listening time.

Jabra Elite Active 75t, $100 (reduced from $180)

Jaybird Vista 2: $130 at Amazon

Jaybird via Amazon

An excellent choice for those with bigger budgets, the Jaybird Vista 2 is a serious pair of sports headphones. They carry an IP68 rating, which means they're sweatproof, waterproof and dustproof. Jaybird also claims they're freeze-, shock- and impact-resistant as well.

Jaybird Vista 2 Bluetooth earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a terrific perk that cuts out background noise. But -- importantly for people who run or bike outdoors -- the Vista 2's Soundsense feature lets you temporarily turn off active noise cancellation with a tap, letting important sound cues from the real world come through for safety.

These wireless earbuds feature "great quality in both sound and build," Amazon reviewer Christopher Mann raves. They add the Jaybird Vista 2 has a comfortable fit and is "plenty loud."

The Jaybird Vista 2 lasts for eight hours on a full charge, with 16 more hours of charge in the included wireless charging case (also chargeable via USB-C). And if you forget to charge these earbuds before hitting the gym, you can get an hour of play time out of a single five-minute quick charge.

Jaybird Vista 2, $130 (reduced from $150)

More sweatproof headphones to consider for the gym

Below are a few workout headphones and earbuds that come highly recommended by many reviewers but aren't currently on sale. We're keep an eye on these and update accordingly if we find them at a discount from an online retailer.

Bose Sport Earbuds: $179 at Amazon



Bose via Amazon

Bose quality typically doesn't come cheap, but the Bose Sport Earbuds are one of the brand's more affordable options. This set of wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant (IPX4) and come with three sizes of eartips. And, if you're looking for a new pair of running headphones, these might be a good pick. Why? They're designed to stay in place even through strenuous workouts, and according to Amazon reviewers, they deliver.

"I can say that these Bose Sport Earbuds stay in my ear when I am doing backflips," says reviewer Arthur, praising their secure fit.

"They sit in just the right place to give awesome sound without putting ridiculous pressure on your ear canal, while simultaneously becoming almost impossible to actually feel once in," adds reviewer zerospace.

These don't have all the premium features of other Bose headphones -- most notably, the Bose Sport Earbuds lack active noise cancellation and a wireless charging case. They do feature touch controls, though, and they're smart enough to pause play when the right earbud is removed from your head. The wired charging case (USB-C) has enough juice to extend these earbuds' five-hour play time to a full 15 hours.

Available in black, white and blue colors, you can pick up a pair of Bose Sport Earbuds headphones on Amazon for $179.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $179

JBL Under Armour Sport

JBL via Amazon

A serious workout calls for serious workout headphones. And this JBL pair, designed with Under Armour sweat-wicking materials, is definitely a serious set of workout headphones. The fast-drying ear cushions are breathable, soft and hand-washable -- no worrying about that post-gym stink here. (The headphones themselves are IPX4-rated.)

One Amazon reviewer praised the sound and comfort of the JBL Under Armour Sport. "I wear them for my 2-hour workouts daily. They don't slip off your head when bending over for exercises or running on the treadmill."

Another great feature: These headphones don't need to come off when it's time to chat between sets. Press the "X" logo to lower the music volume and amplify external sounds.

These headphones also have top-tier battery life -- they offer up to 16 hours of play time on a single charge, with a one-hour quick charge providing an hour of listening.

JBL Under Armour Sport headphones, $129

