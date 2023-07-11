Amazon Prime Day smartphone deal: Google Pixel 7 Pro is $250 off
Amazon is currently offering some major discounts on Google Pixel smartphones, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro, for Prime Day. The customer-loved device is one of the best Android smartphones of 2023. Keep reading to find the best deals on Google Pixel smartphones and more at Amazon now.
- Related: How we pick our products
Best deals on Google Pixel phones at Amazon
Three top-rated models of the popular Android smartphone are on sale now.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: $649
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $649 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $999)
Google Pixel 7: $599
The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.
The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.
Not only is the Google Pixel 7 on sale, but you can also score a $100 Amazon gift card when you order the phone now.
Google Pixel 7 (128 GB, unlocked) with free $100 Amazon giftcard, $599 (reduced from $699)
Google Pixel 7 (256 GB, unlocked) with free $100 Amazon giftcard, $699 (reduced from $799)
Google Pixel 6a: $249
The Google Pixel 6a features a compact, 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch apps and load content fast, while keeping everything else running smoothly.
The Google Pixel 6a features a dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone offers helpful photography tools such as magic eraser, motion mode and portrait mode to help you create even better photos. (It is worth noting that this is the same ultra-wide camera as found on the standard Google Pixel 6 phones.)
The Pixel 6a offers an impressive battery life. Google advises that the battery can last more than 24 hours with standard use, or up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Google Pixel 6a (128 GB), $249 (reduced from $449)
Google Pixel Watch: $250
Looking for one of the best Android smartwatches of 2023? Consider the Google Pixel Watch. Amazon is currently offering a killer $100 off deal on this top-rated smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day today. It's a great Google Pixel phone add-on.
The Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The smart wearable includes the Google Home App to help remotely adjust your smart thermostat or connect to your various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.
The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold. Rated 4.3 stars.
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $250 with Prime (reduced from $350)
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $290 (reduced from $400)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.