Share your stories about Casa Bonita as we wait for the reopening
Jeffco Transcript Newspaper reporter Jo Davis is hoping you will share your stories about Casa Bonita as the iconic restaurant prepares to reopen later this month.
The iconic Casa Bonita restaurant is getting ready to open later this spring and now it has teamed up with another truly Colorado event- the Colfax Marathon.
The iconic Casa Bonita restaurant plans to hire a staff of 550 people before its grand opening later this year.
Among the challenges Colorado faces, Gov. Jared Polis did highlight one major accomplishment that is coming in 2023- the opening of Casa Bonita after months of renovations.
While an opening date is still unknown, some of the staff at Casa Bonita are working to improve communication across the team.
Casa Bonita has always been known for its pink exterior, but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade.
Many people hope one of Colorado's most iconic restaurants reopens this year, but until then the NEXT Gallery is hosting an art show.
When "South Park" creators announced their intentions to buy Casa Bonita, they acknowledged the food could use some help. And boy, did they deliver on a plan to improve it.
A bankruptcy judge has signed off on the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood.
Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 121-114 on Friday night to cut Denver's lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.
No, it is not Mexico's Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo is a celebration that highlights the Mexican Army's victory over France in the battle of Puebla, back in 1862.
Colorado's fire chiefs say the measure will devastate local fire districts, many of which are already struggling.
Colorado State University has been selected by the United States Department of Agriculture to help local farmers improve their businesses.
NASA recently awarded $177 million to CSU's Department of Atmospheric Sciences to develop the INCUS program, a system of satellites that will give researchers a 3D view of evolving storms from space.
Letecia Stauch is charged with murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon, as well as child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.
CBS News Colorado reporter Karen Morfitt takes a deep dive into why the Colorado Division of Insurance is pushing companies to speed up the process of mental healthcare access.
With tensions rising over the property tax bill, homeowners are finding ways to fight new assessments.
Residents a part of the Westwood neighborhood in Denver are reminding individuals of the true meaning of Cinco De Mayo with upcoming celebration.
Minturn Mayor Earle Bidez said in his time in the small mountain town, he's seen the Eagle River come up onto some of the lower properties. It's always the same timeframe, too.
The first six months of Deion Sanders' first offseason as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes have been eventful.
The veteran catcher recalls the harrowing day his young daughter fell into a pool.
California and New York attorneys general said they've subpoenaed the football league for documents on pay equity.
Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar has a chance to become the first back-to-back Norris Trophy winner since Nicklas Lidstrom.
The refunds are part of a $141 million settlement affecting more than 4 million consumers all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
500,000 "Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests" distributed to CVS and 16,000 distributed to Amazon should be thrown out.
Colorado lawmakers pushed a bill to the governor's desk that would allow politicians to block social media users from their private accounts just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would consider to what extent that's legal.
CBS News Colorado has teamed with Regis University for the Denver Mayoral Runoff Debate with candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston.
The state Capitol is a powder keg as lawmakers clash over a controversial criminal justice bill in the final days of the legislative session.
Local political reporter Austin Goss was arrested and fired from his job after allegedly making a prank call to Dan Lederman, former chair of the state's GOP, in January.
One of Colorado's major nonprofit hospitals is the subject of a lawsuit for allegedly illegal tactics to collect medical debts from low-income patients.
Discount retail chain pulled bottles of the pain medication off shelves at an unspecified number of its stores.
According to the EPA, cancer risk in the community of Reserve is about 50 times the national average.
The virus ranked behind deaths from heart disease, cancer and drug overdoses in 2022.
Discount retail chain pulled bottles of the pain medication off shelves at an unspecified number of its stores.
The nation's job market remains strong despite efforts by the Fed to slow economic growth and quash inflation.
The latest report for the first quarter of 2023 shows that Colorado recorded 55,787 new entity filings, posting the largest quarter in the report's history
DPS alums who learned about managing money the hard way want up and comers to have an easier path.
Spring graduations are right around the corner and life after college can be full of challenges.
According to the National Education Association, Colorado ranks 49th out of 50 when it comes to lowest paid teachers.
Data from the National Association of Realtors shows millennials had been the top group of buyers since 2014. Until recently.