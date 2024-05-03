Watch Live: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Nancy Pelosi, Al Gore, Katie Ledecky and more

Washington — President Biden is awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, on Friday to 19 recipients, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Al Gore and Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky.

"These nineteen Americans built teams, coalitions, movements, organizations, and businesses that shaped America for the better. They are the pinnacle of leadership in their fields. They consistently demonstrated over their careers the power of community, hard work, and service," the White House said in a statement.

It's the second time Mr. Biden has awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom. The latest round of recipients includes honorees both living and deceased.

How to watch the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony:

What : President Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients

Date: Today

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern

Location: The White House

Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change

The full list of 2024 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients:

Michael Bloomberg, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and three-term mayor of New York City.

Father Gregory J. Boyle, a Jesuit Catholic priest and founder and director of Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry program.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat who has served three decades in the House. He previously served as House Majority Whip and Assistant Democratic Leader.

Elizabeth Dole, who served as a North Carolina senator from 2003 to 2009. She was also Transportation Secretary under President Ronald Reagan, Labor Secretary for President George H.W. Bush and the president of the American Red Cross.

Phil Donahue, a journalist who pioneered the daytime issue-oriented talk show.

Medgar Wiley Evers is being honored posthumously. He led the fight against segregation in Mississippi after fighting for his country in World War II. He was murdered at age 37 in 1963.

Al Gore. The former vice president won the popular vote in the 2000 presidential election, but conceded the presidency to George W. Bush after a weeks-long recount battle in Florida. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for his climate change work.

Clarence B. Jones, a renowned civil rights activist and lawyer who helped draft Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

John Kerry, who was Secretary of State for President Barack Obama and the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate under Mr. Biden. He earned a Silver Star and Bronze Star for his actions during combat in the Vietnam War.

Frank R. Lautenberg is being honored posthumously. The five-term senator from New Jersey is remembered for his work on environmental protection and consumer safety.

Katie Ledecky has won seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship gold medals, making her the most decorated female swimmer in history.

Opal Lee, an educator and activist who pushed to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space and the second female director of NASA's Johnson Space Center. She has flown in space four times.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California made history in 2007 when she was elected the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She made history again in 2019 when she was reelected to the position.

Jane Rigby, the chief scientist of the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever built.

Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers and the first Latina to become president of a national union in the United States.

Judy Shepard, co-founder of the Matthew Shepard Foundation, an organization created in honor of her gay son who was brutally murdered.

James Francis Thorpe is being honored posthumously. He was the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal.

Michelle Yeoh. The actress last year won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," becoming the first Asian to win the category.