Casa Bonita to hire 550 people before grand opening

The iconic Casa Bonita restaurant plans to hire a staff of 550 people before its grand opening later this year. Copter4 flew over the landmark in Lakewood and among the crews working, the outdoor fountain is back. 

The popular Colorado institution and restaurant has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen in May.  

A lot has happened since Casa Bonita closed. It filed for bankruptcy and then the creators of South Park announced they were buying the restaurant, which appears in an episode of the popular Colorado-based cartoon. Then they announced James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez would take over as head chef.  

Interested candidates should submit their applications at casabonitajobs.com.

