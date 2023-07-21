Casa Bonita employees demand full-time hours: "I am having a financial crisis"

Employees of Casa Bonita presented a list of demands to ownership and management this week, asking them to improve the working conditions for all employees and to revert to the pay structure initially promised.

CBS

Fifty employees now known as a collective #WeAreTeamCasa gave a letter to management outlining their demands that include clarifying hours of operation, along with a request for transparency. The group adds there has been multiple "soft openings," but no indication of when it would be open seven days a week, no access to health benefits and not enough time to review documents before signing them.

Employees are also asking the restaurant ownership to rehire former employees who lost their employment due to Casa Bonita's contract-related disputes.

The group drafted the letter on July 12 through the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, a nonprofit organization of restaurant workers who work together to improve wages and working conditions and gave ownership a week to respond, but they refused.

The team of employees is asking ownership to adopt these policies that they hope will lead to fulfilling the promises that were originally made.

Several employees, including one that was recently fired over contract disputes, spoke with CBS Colorado.

CBS

Jo Lowry, a guest services employee, described her experience as a financial crisis. She says that's why she is speaking up.

CBS Colorado reached out to the restaurant and in a statement Casa Bonita management stated:

Casa Bonita strives to create the best working environment for its employees. This includes implementing the best compensation structure for all employees -- not just a few. To the extent some employees have concerns about our policies, we will continue to make ourselves available to discuss their concerns, individually or as a group.

The online petition created by the group WeAreTeamCasa now has over 1,000 signatures. In their petition they warned the restaurant: "If we do not hear from you, we will assume you are not interested in an amicable resolution and we will move forward with appropriate action. Finally, we remind you that it is against federal law to retaliate against an employee for exercising their right to protected concerted activity; for working towards an improved work environment. This includes discharging, penalizing, disciplining, or in any other manner discriminating against workers for this activity. 29 U.S.C. § 215(a)(3)."

The restaurant is still in their beta-testing phase and is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 10:30 pm, but diners must get tickets online and through a waitlist. Walk-ins will not be accepted.