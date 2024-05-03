Woman accused of abusing special needs children while working as a bus aide faces new charges

New charges for bus aide accused of abusing special needs children

Kiarra Jones, who is accused of abusing six special needs children while working as a bus aide for Littleton Public Schools, walked out of an Arapahoe County courtroom Friday afternoon a free woman, for now.

"I always think about it for six months, every day being a nightmare," said a parent of one of her victims.

Flanked by their lawyer from Rathod Mohamedbhai, the parents of the children who were allegedly victimized by Jones were also in the courtroom and said seeing her brought up a flood of emotions.

"Blood boiling. Yeah. I, I did make eye contact with her and now I just wish that I hadn't," said Jessica McBride. Her son, Andrew, is one of the victims. "We're very grateful about the additional charges that have been brought forward. It's frustrating, agonizingly frustrating to know that we need to sit and wait."

Jones has now been charged with 10 additional counts for a total of nine felony assault charges and two misdemeanor child abuse charges. Parents of the victims say they hope these new charges will bring accountability.

"I hate that there's no mandatory minimum for this level of felony. It's incredibly frustrating that torturing a child, six children, for months could essentially result in just probation," said Brittany Yarbrough. Her son Hunter is also one of the six victims.

Parents also said have still heard nothing from Littleton Public Schools.

"They have not communicated with us. They have not released, as far as we know, to the state any new policies or procedures," said Yarbrough.

They said this whole experience has ripped what little autonomy their kids had away from them and destroyed their trust in the district.

"I think we're all capable of getting our children to school. It was more than that. It was giving them something that we couldn't. The district, took that away from us," said Yarbrough.