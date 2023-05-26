Casa Bonita is still closed, but people were coming and going on Thursday

Representatives for Casa Bonita have said multiple times that the Colorado landmark has not reopened yet.

But CBS News Colorado crews saw a lot of activity outside the pink restaurant with security setting up metal detectors and holding clipboards. Red caution tape surrounded the entrance area near the fountain.

To say Casa Bonita's reopening is highly anticipated would be a massive understatement with people traveling from around the country to visit or revisit the restaurant that, since closing, has been bought by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park. Casa Bonita was featured prominently in an episode of the popular show.

The reopening is likely happening soon with permits having been recently approved but no date has been set.

A representative for Casa Bonita Thursday told CBS News Colorado only that Casa Bonita is not open yet.