Casa Bonita to start welcoming public Friday through timed-entry tickets: "The wait is finally over!"

The much-anticipated reopening of Casa Bonita will begin this week. But don't expect to be able to just walk in.

Casa Bonita, a Colorado institution, said in an email to email subscribers that they will start welcoming customers Friday, but you'll need a timed-entry ticket and can't buy more than eight tickets at one time.

There's been lots of buzz and excitement surrounding the reopening. The restaurant was popular before it declared bankruptcy -- partially for its cliff divers and other attractions, and partially for its depiction in the popular show South Park. It has since been purchased by the show's creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

The duo said they went way over budget in their restoration and preparation for reopening.

Casa Bonita announced earlier this month that they would be taking reservations for their reopening and according to the New York Times, more than 100,000 people had signed up.

When that happened, Casa Bonita's website crashed.

People who thought Casa Bonita was opening weeks ago traveled to Colorado from around the country. Some of them had visited when it was open in the 1990s and early 2000s, others just wanted to see what the buzz was all about.

The email from Casa Bonita says, "the wait is finally over!"



The links to purchase tickets are single-use. Each party will receive one QR code ticket for entry and the time on your ticket is your entry time, "so please arrive promptly. We can't wait to see you!"

Tickets must be purchased online. Tickets are final sale, non-refundable, and non-transferable.

"Out of respect for our staff and other guests, cosplay is prohibited," the email continues.

For all of CBS News Colroado's coverage on Casa Bonita, visit cbsnews.com/colorado/casa-bonita.