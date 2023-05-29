WestFax Brewing Company benefits from Casa Bonita hype next door

While fans wait for the much-anticipated grand reopening of Casa Bonita, they can enjoy a delicious craft beer in its honor from a patio just a few feet away at WestFax Brewing Company.

In the shadow of the iconic pink clock tower of the Colorado landmark, John Prendergast kept a watchful eye Friday, hoping for a chance to be among the first inside.

"I don't think it's going to happen, but you know, we're hopeful about it," he said.

Instead, the "South Park" fan spent hours on the patio of WestFax Brewing, a place he's never visited but will likely return to.

"Curiosity is getting a lot of people and they're on the edge of their seats waiting," said Jaclyn Martuscello, sales and marketing manager for the Lakewood brewery.

Over the last few days, Martuscello has noticed many new faces and expects even more when her neighbor finally opens

This month, WestFax is selling the new and limited "Line Starts Here" Mexican-style lager. It's a nod to Casa Bonita and lately, a statement of truth.

"It was like our little tribute to them, that the line starts here, and you guys started all this," Martuscello said. "Everybody is thankful for what is happening. There are people in this corner, there's life in this corner. There's a buzz in this corner the last couple days and they're not even open yet."

For WestFax, that admiration isn't new. Last year Casa Bonita paid to level out their patio, which had an awkward hump with stone on it. It came as the brewery was still recovering from the challenges of the pandemic.

"It was really nice," she said. "It was much appreciated, and they didn't have to do it, but they did."

Soon, Casa Bonita will also offer WestFax's flagship hazy IPA, Urban Lumberjack, on draft, an opportunity the brewery won't take for granted.

While they know the opening date, brewery staff won't be sharing. Instead, they're bracing for what's to come.

"We're appreciative of it," Martuscello said. "We hope we can get our name out there and just become one of those places where you want to go and sit and watch what's going on."

Line Starts Here Mexican-style lager is on sale for a limited time at the WestFax taproom. Martuscello said there are discussions about adding it to the production schedule late on.