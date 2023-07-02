Casa Bonita's waitlist customers discuss experience: "We had a really good time. This was great nostalgia"

It has been one of the hottest topics on Colorado's social media pages as many have been anticipating Casa Bonita's limited re-opening.

While the restaurant still has not allowed general walk-ins, the first set of individuals on its waitlist provided details of their overall experience.

"We had a really good time. This was great nostalgia to come back here after all these years. My husband had never been there... so, I had to drag him along and see all the old things and new memories," said a customer. "It's completely different than what you thought, just seeing all the attractions, I love the cliff-diving and hearing the mariachi music."

When asked if the food was up to par, the customer replied, "I would say the food is good. It's better than before, you know? We had to try a couple different things and yeah... I think it was definitely worth it.

It would have been easier and much less expensive to just tear down Casa Bonita and rebuild it new. According to the new owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, they spent well above $40 million to get the restaurant ready for its grand reopening.

The dollar figure was revealed in an interview the "South Park" creators did with the New York Times, which profiled the Colorado landmark in an article.

The business is located on Colfax Avenue between Sheridan and Wadsworth Boulevards and you can't miss its iconic pink front, which was repainted.

It first opened in 1974 and grew a big following thanks to cliff diving and other fun experiences diners got to experience. It closed when the COVID pandemic began and since then, it was purchased by the creators of South Park.

Casa Bonita announced earlier last month that it would be taking reservations for the reopening with more than 100,000 people signing up, according to the New York Times.