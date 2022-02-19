Watch CBS News
Local News

Art Gallery Features Dozens Of Casa Bonita-Inspired Pieces

/ CBS Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) - Many people hope one of Colorado's most iconic restaurants reopens this year, but until then the NEXT Gallery is hosting an art show. It features more than 60 pieces inspired by Casa Bonita.

casa bonita art
(credit: CBS)

The art show, in its fifth year, is now open.

"There are so many things to draw from. There's the waterfall, the gorilla and the tower, there's so much to draw from or paint from," said Betsy $B Rudolph, an event organizer.

casa bonita art
(credit: CBS)

The art show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 6. Find the art show at 6851 W Colfax Avenue, Unit B, in Lakewood.

First published on February 19, 2022 / 2:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.